Rutgers University-New Brunswick Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to Rutgers University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Rutgers University.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At Rutgers University, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Rutgers University-New Brunswick, click here
Can you transfer into Rutgers University-New Brunswick
What are the transfer requirements for Rutgers University?
Rutgers University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Recommended of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Recommended of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Recommended of Some
In addition to the above requirements, Rutgers University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Rutgers University requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Rutgers University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Rutgers University-New Brunswick transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Rutgers University on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 15
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Rutgers University received 7619 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 4206 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Rutgers University is 55.2%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Rutgers University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 4206 accepted transfer students, 2619 students enrolled - that means the yield was 62.27%.
Rutgers University accepts 56 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Rutgers University-New Brunswick
What are the Rutgers University-New Brunswick transfer GPA requirements?
Rutgers University requires a minimum college GPA of 0.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Rutgers University requires a minimum high school GPA of 0.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Rutgers University
Rutgers University has noted the additional policies: Portfolio, audition, or interview required for Mason Gross Sch of Arts Applicants. Full credits may be transferred for students with an associate degree from New Jersey community colleges within school's transfer program..
Will you enjoy transferring to Rutgers University?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Rutgers University.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to New Brunswick...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Rutgers University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Rutgers University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Rutgers University
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
Rutgers University website
for more info.
Rutgers University accepts 55.2% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Rutgers University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.3 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.43. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Rutgers University students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|600
|730
|665
|SAT Reading
|590
|680
|635
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1190
|1410
|1300
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|25
|32
|28
|ACT Reading
|24
|34
|29
|2018 Total ACT Score
|49
|66
|57
Rutgers University-New Brunswick’s average SAT score is 1300. To be a competitive applicant for Rutgers University-New Brunswick your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring