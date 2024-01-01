Will you get accepted?

Lawrence University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Lawrence University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Lawrence, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Lawrence University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Lawrence? Lawrence requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Lawrence also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Lawrence requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are Lawrence University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Lawrence transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 1 Winter Transfer Deadline November 1 Spring Transfer Deadline February 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Lawrence University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Lawrence received 100 transfer applicants. The school accepted 39 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Lawrence is 39.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Lawrence. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Lawrence University transfer GPA requirements? Lawrence requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Lawrence requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.8.

Additional Transfer Info for Lawrence Lawrence has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Lawrence. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Appleton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Lawrence is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lawrence Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Lawrence website for more info.

Lawrence accepts 39.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Lawrence, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.46 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.6. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Lawrence students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 578 713 645 SAT Reading 555 693 624 2018 Total SAT Score 1133 1406 1269 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 29 26 ACT Reading 26 34 30 2018 Total ACT Score 50 63 56 Lawrence University’s average SAT score is 1269. To be a competitive applicant for Lawrence University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

