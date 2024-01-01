Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Francisco Art Institute

Will you enjoy San Francisco Art Institute as a transfer student?

San Francisco Art Institute Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to San Francisco Art Institute. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to San Francisco Art Institute.

San Francisco Art Institute chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At San Francisco Art Institute, 13.45% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for San Francisco Art Institute, click here

Can you transfer into San Francisco Art Institute Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for San Francisco Art Institute? San Francisco Art Institute requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, San Francisco Art Institute also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. San Francisco Art Institute requires a minimum of 6 credits.

What are San Francisco Art Institute’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down San Francisco Art Institute transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is San Francisco Art Institute’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, San Francisco Art Institute received 112 transfer applicants. The school accepted 110 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for San Francisco Art Institute is 98.21%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into San Francisco Art Institute. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

San Francisco Art Institute chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 110 accepted transfer students, 40 students enrolled - that means the yield was 36.36%. San Francisco Art Institute accepts 99 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the San Francisco Art Institute transfer GPA requirements? San Francisco Art Institute requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, San Francisco Art Institute requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.98.

Additional Transfer Info for San Francisco Art Institute San Francisco Art Institute has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to San Francisco Art Institute? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to San Francisco Art Institute. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Francisco... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at San Francisco Art Institute is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to San Francisco Art Institute then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Francisco Art Institute Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the San Francisco Art Institute website for more info.

San Francisco Art Institute accepts 98.21% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into San Francisco Art Institute, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.98 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.1. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of San Francisco Art Institute students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 570 520 SAT Reading 480 590 535 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1160 1055 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 16 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 32 47 39 San Francisco Art Institute’s average SAT score is 1055. To be a competitive applicant for San Francisco Art Institute your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

San Francisco Art Institute chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College