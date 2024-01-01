San Joaquin College of Law Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to San Joaquin College of Law. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to San Joaquin College of Law.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At San Joaquin College of Law, 8.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into San Joaquin College of Law
What are the transfer requirements for San Joaquin College of Law?
San Joaquin College of Law requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of All
|Interview
|Required of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, San Joaquin College of Law also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
San Joaquin College of Law requires a minimum of 16 credits.
What are San Joaquin College of Law’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down San Joaquin College of Law transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|December 31
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 31
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for San Joaquin College of Law transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to San Joaquin College of Law on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|within two weeks
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|within two weeks
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is San Joaquin College of Law’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, San Joaquin College of Law received 422 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 30 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for San Joaquin College of Law is 7.11%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into San Joaquin College of Law. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 30 accepted transfer students, 28 students enrolled - that means the yield was 93.33%.
San Joaquin College of Law accepts 8 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the San Joaquin College of Law transfer GPA requirements?
San Joaquin College of Law requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, San Joaquin College of Law requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for San Joaquin College of Law
San Joaquin College of Law has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to San Joaquin College of Law?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to San Joaquin College of Law.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Clovis...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at San Joaquin College of Law is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to San Joaquin College of Law then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into San Joaquin College of Law
San Joaquin College of Law accepts 7.11% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into San Joaquin College of Law, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.76 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.91. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of San Joaquin College of Law students.
What are the possible risks of transferring