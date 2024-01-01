Will you get accepted?

St. Louis College of Pharmacy Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St. Louis College of Pharmacy.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At St. Louis College of Pharmacy, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for St. Louis College of Pharmacy, click here

What are the transfer requirements for St. Louis College of Pharmacy? St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, St. Louis College of Pharmacy also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum of 25 credits.

What are St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Louis College of Pharmacy transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 11 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, St. Louis College of Pharmacy received 107 transfer applicants. The school accepted 42 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Louis College of Pharmacy is 39.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Louis College of Pharmacy. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the St. Louis College of Pharmacy transfer GPA requirements? St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum college GPA of 2.7 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.7.

Additional Transfer Info for St. Louis College of Pharmacy St. Louis College of Pharmacy has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Louis College of Pharmacy. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at St. Louis College of Pharmacy is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Louis College of Pharmacy Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the St. Louis College of Pharmacy website for more info.

St. Louis College of Pharmacy accepts 39.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into St. Louis College of Pharmacy, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.57 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.71. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Louis College of Pharmacy students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 588 683 635 SAT Reading 533 582 557 2018 Total SAT Score 1121 1265 1193 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 28 26 ACT Reading 24 30 27 2018 Total ACT Score 48 58 53 St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s average SAT score is 1193. To be a competitive applicant for St. Louis College of Pharmacy your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

