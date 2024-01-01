St. Louis College of Pharmacy Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At St. Louis College of Pharmacy, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into St. Louis College of Pharmacy
What are the transfer requirements for St. Louis College of Pharmacy?
St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Recommended of Some
|Interview
|Required of Some
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of Some
In addition to the above requirements, St. Louis College of Pharmacy also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum of 25 credits.
What are St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down St. Louis College of Pharmacy transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|March 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 11
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for St. Louis College of Pharmacy transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to St. Louis College of Pharmacy on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|May 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|January 13
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, St. Louis College of Pharmacy received 107 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 42 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for St. Louis College of Pharmacy is 39.25%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into St. Louis College of Pharmacy. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 42 accepted transfer students, 29 students enrolled - that means the yield was 69.05%.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy accepts 40 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the St. Louis College of Pharmacy transfer GPA requirements?
St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum college GPA of 2.7 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, St. Louis College of Pharmacy requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.7.
Additional Transfer Info for St. Louis College of Pharmacy
St. Louis College of Pharmacy has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at St. Louis College of Pharmacy is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to St. Louis College of Pharmacy then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into St. Louis College of Pharmacy
Let's wrap up everything we've learned.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy website
for more info.
St. Louis College of Pharmacy accepts 39.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into St. Louis College of Pharmacy, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.57 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.71. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of St. Louis College of Pharmacy students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|588
|683
|635
|SAT Reading
|533
|582
|557
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1121
|1265
|1193
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|24
|28
|26
|ACT Reading
|24
|30
|27
|2018 Total ACT Score
|48
|58
|53
St. Louis College of Pharmacy’s average SAT score is 1193. To be a competitive applicant for St. Louis College of Pharmacy your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring