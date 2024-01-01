Will you get accepted?

Tulane University of Louisiana Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Tulane University of Louisiana. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Tulane University of Louisiana.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Tulane University of Louisiana, 1.46% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Tulane University of Louisiana, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Tulane University of Louisiana? Tulane University of Louisiana requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Tulane University of Louisiana also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Tulane University of Louisiana requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are Tulane University of Louisiana’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Tulane University of Louisiana transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Tulane University of Louisiana’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Tulane University of Louisiana received 1169 transfer applicants. The school accepted 447 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Tulane University of Louisiana is 38.24%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Tulane University of Louisiana. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Tulane University of Louisiana transfer GPA requirements? Tulane University of Louisiana requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Tulane University of Louisiana requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Tulane University of Louisiana Tulane University of Louisiana has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Tulane University of Louisiana? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Tulane University of Louisiana. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New Orleans... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Tulane University of Louisiana is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Tulane University of Louisiana then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Tulane University of Louisiana Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Tulane University of Louisiana website for more info.

Tulane University of Louisiana accepts 38.24% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Tulane University of Louisiana, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.56 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.7. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Tulane University of Louisiana students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 620 700 660 SAT Reading 620 710 665 2018 Total SAT Score 1240 1410 1325 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 27 32 29 ACT Reading 30 34 32 2018 Total ACT Score 57 66 61 Tulane University of Louisiana’s average SAT score is 1325. To be a competitive applicant for Tulane University of Louisiana your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

