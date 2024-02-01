Will you get accepted?

University of Minnesota-Morris Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Minnesota-Morris.

University of Minnesota-Morris chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Minnesota-Morris, 16.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Minnesota-Morris, click here

What are the transfer requirements for University of Minnesota-Morris? University of Minnesota-Morris requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of Minnesota-Morris also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Minnesota-Morris requires a minimum of 15 credits.

What are University of Minnesota-Morris’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Minnesota-Morris transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline N/a Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Minnesota-Morris’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Minnesota-Morris received 257 transfer applicants. The school accepted 126 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Minnesota-Morris is 49.03%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Minnesota-Morris. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Minnesota-Morris transfer GPA requirements? University of Minnesota-Morris requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Minnesota-Morris requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Minnesota-Morris University of Minnesota-Morris has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript require of applicants transferring fewer than 30 semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Minnesota-Morris? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Minnesota-Morris. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Morris... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Minnesota-Morris is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Minnesota-Morris then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Minnesota-Morris Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Minnesota-Morris website for more info.

University of Minnesota-Morris accepts 49.03% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Minnesota-Morris, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.61 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.75. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Minnesota-Morris students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 690 610 SAT Reading 490 580 535 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1270 1145 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 20 27 23 2018 Total ACT Score 41 54 47 University of Minnesota-Morris’s average SAT score is 1145. To be a competitive applicant for University of Minnesota-Morris your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

