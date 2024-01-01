VanderCook College of Music Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
At VanderCook College of Music, 6.54% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
Can you transfer into VanderCook College of Music
What are the transfer requirements for VanderCook College of Music?
VanderCook College of Music requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Required of All
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, VanderCook College of Music also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
VanderCook College of Music requires a minimum of 60 credits.
What are VanderCook College of Music’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down VanderCook College of Music transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|July 1
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 1
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|May 1
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for VanderCook College of Music transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to VanderCook College of Music on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling basis
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling basis
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is VanderCook College of Music’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, VanderCook College of Music received 5 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 5 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for VanderCook College of Music is 100.0%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into VanderCook College of Music. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 5 accepted transfer students, 3 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.0%.
VanderCook College of Music accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the VanderCook College of Music transfer GPA requirements?
VanderCook College of Music requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, VanderCook College of Music requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.
Additional Transfer Info for VanderCook College of Music
VanderCook College of Music has noted the additional policies: N/A.
Will you enjoy transferring to VanderCook College of Music?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to VanderCook College of Music.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Chicago...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at VanderCook College of Music is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Final Verdict: How to transfer into VanderCook College of Music
VanderCook College of Music accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into VanderCook College of Music, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.97 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.09. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of VanderCook College of Music students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|540
|600
|570
|SAT Reading
|590
|670
|630
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1130
|1270
|1200
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|23
|26
|24
|ACT Reading
|20
|23
|21
|2018 Total ACT Score
|43
|49
|46
VanderCook College of Music’s average SAT score is 1200. To be a competitive applicant for VanderCook College of Music your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring