Watkins College of Art Design & Film Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Watkins College of Art Design & Film, 25.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Watkins College of Art Design & Film, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Watkins College of Art Design & Film? Watkins College of Art Design & Film requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Watkins College of Art Design & Film also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Watkins College of Art Design & Film requires a minimum of 3 credits.

What are Watkins College of Art Design & Film’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Watkins College of Art Design & Film transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 30 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Watkins College of Art Design & Film’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Watkins College of Art Design & Film received 55 transfer applicants. The school accepted 30 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Watkins College of Art Design & Film is 54.55%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Watkins College of Art Design & Film. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Watkins College of Art Design & Film transfer GPA requirements? Watkins College of Art Design & Film requires a minimum college GPA of 2.7 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Watkins College of Art Design & Film requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.28.

Additional Transfer Info for Watkins College of Art Design & Film Watkins College of Art Design & Film has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript and standardized test scores required if transferring fewer than 12 semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to Watkins College of Art Design & Film? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Watkins College of Art Design & Film. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Nashville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Watkins College of Art Design & Film is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Watkins College of Art Design & Film then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Watkins College of Art Design & Film Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Watkins College of Art Design & Film website for more info.

Watkins College of Art Design & Film accepts 54.55% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Watkins College of Art Design & Film, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.1 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.22. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Watkins College of Art Design & Film students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 530 475 SAT Reading 470 635 552 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1165 1027 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 33 46 39 Watkins College of Art Design & Film’s average SAT score is 1027. To be a competitive applicant for Watkins College of Art Design & Film your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

