Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Whitworth University

Will you enjoy Whitworth University as a transfer student?

Whitworth University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Whitworth College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Whitworth College.

Whitworth University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Whitworth College, 12.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Whitworth University, click here

Can you transfer into Whitworth University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Whitworth College? Whitworth College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Whitworth College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Whitworth College requires a minimum of 32 credits.

What are Whitworth University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Whitworth College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Whitworth University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Whitworth College received 245 transfer applicants. The school accepted 231 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Whitworth College is 94.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Whitworth College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Whitworth University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 231 accepted transfer students, 98 students enrolled - that means the yield was 42.42%. Whitworth College accepts 95 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Whitworth University transfer GPA requirements? Whitworth College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Whitworth College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Whitworth College Whitworth College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Whitworth College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Whitworth College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Spokane... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Whitworth College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Whitworth College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Whitworth College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Whitworth College website for more info.

Whitworth College accepts 94.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Whitworth College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.63 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.78. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Whitworth College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 620 560 SAT Reading 500 640 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1000 1260 1130 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 22 28 25 ACT Reading 21 30 25 2018 Total ACT Score 43 58 50 Whitworth University’s average SAT score is 1130. To be a competitive applicant for Whitworth University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Whitworth University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College