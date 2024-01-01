Will you get accepted?

Young Harris College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to YHC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to YHC.

Young Harris College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At YHC, 4.35% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Young Harris College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for YHC? YHC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, YHC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. YHC requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Young Harris College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down YHC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Young Harris College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, YHC received 138 transfer applicants. The school accepted 86 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for YHC is 62.32%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into YHC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Young Harris College transfer GPA requirements? YHC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, YHC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for YHC YHC has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to YHC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to YHC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Young Harris... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at YHC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to YHC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into YHC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the YHC website for more info.

YHC accepts 62.32% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into YHC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.22 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.35. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of YHC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 550 495 SAT Reading 440 570 505 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1120 1000 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 22 19 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 46 40 Young Harris College’s average SAT score is 1000. To be a competitive applicant for Young Harris College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

