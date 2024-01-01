University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard has a total enrollment of 50 full-time students. The reported tuition is $1,022.00 per year. The program is 69.0% male and 30.0% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard are promising. N/A% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, N/A% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was N/A.
Lastly, the application deadline is June 1.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 0 years.
Out of the 32 applicants that were accepted to University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard, 50 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard.
University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard reported an average GMAT score of N/A for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was N/A. Additionally, N/A students had prior work experience, with an average of months of previous work experience - N/A years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard
1
What is the University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard is 76.19%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard is N/A.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard?
Admitted students had an average GPA of N/A.
4
How can I get into University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Washington--Tacoma Milgard, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of N/A, a GMAT score of N/A, and about N/A months of work experience.
