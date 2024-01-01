Columbia University MBA: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Columbia University MBA program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Columbia University MBA including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Columbia University MBA. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Columbia University MBA has a total enrollment of 1284 full-time students. The reported tuition is $77,376.00 per year. The program is 61.4% male and 38.6% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Columbia University MBA are promising. 78.4% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 90.4% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $142,132.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 10.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Columbia University MBA?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 888 applicants that were accepted to Columbia University MBA, 1284 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Columbia University MBA.
Columbia University MBA reported an average GMAT score of 732.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.6. Additionally, 549 students had prior work experience, with an average of 60 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Columbia University MBA
1
What is the Columbia University MBA acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Columbia University MBA is 16.36%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Columbia University MBA?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Columbia University MBA is 732.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Columbia University MBA?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.6.
4
How can I get into Columbia University MBA?
To increase your chances of getting into Columbia University MBA, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.6, a GMAT score of false, and about 60 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
