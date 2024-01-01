New York University Stern: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the New York University Stern program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to New York University Stern including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into New York University Stern. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
New York University Stern has a total enrollment of 717 full-time students. The reported tuition is $74,184.00 per year. The program is 64.3% male and 35.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the New York University Stern are promising. 85.6% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.2% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $135,299.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 15.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the New York University Stern?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 919 applicants that were accepted to New York University Stern, 717 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of New York University Stern.
New York University Stern reported an average GMAT score of 721.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 162 and GRE Quantitative score of 160.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.52. Additionally, 338 students had prior work experience, with an average of 62 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about New York University Stern
1
What is the New York University Stern acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for New York University Stern is 26.12%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for New York University Stern?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at New York University Stern is 721.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into New York University Stern?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.52.
4
How can I get into New York University Stern?
To increase your chances of getting into New York University Stern, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.52, a GMAT score of false, and about 62 months of work experience.
