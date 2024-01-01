Duke University Fuqua: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Duke University Fuqua program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Duke University Fuqua including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Duke University Fuqua. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Duke University Fuqua has a total enrollment of 832 full-time students. The reported tuition is $70,000.00 per year. The program is 57.6% male and 42.4% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Duke University Fuqua are promising. 83.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 94.6% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $135,397.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is March 11.
Out of the 695 applicants that were accepted to Duke University Fuqua, 832 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Duke University Fuqua.
Duke University Fuqua reported an average GMAT score of 705.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 160 and GRE Quantitative score of 159.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.5. Additionally, 395 students had prior work experience, with an average of 66 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
