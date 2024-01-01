Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan has a total enrollment of 825 full-time students. The reported tuition is $77,168.00 per year. The program is 58.7% male and 41.3% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan are promising. 79.3% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 93.5% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $138.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 6.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan?
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 759 applicants that were accepted to Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan, 825 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan reported an average GMAT score of 727.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of 162 and GRE Quantitative score of 162.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.58. Additionally, 416 students had prior work experience, with an average of 61 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan
1
What is the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan is 14.6%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan is 727.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.58.
4
How can I get into Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan?
To increase your chances of getting into Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.58, a GMAT score of false, and about 61 months of work experience.
MBA Programs
Check out Our Guides to these MBA Programs:
Popular ProgramsHarvard University MBA Stanford University MBA Columbia University MBA University of Pennsylvania Wharton New York University Stern Northwestern University Kellogg Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan University of Chicago Booth Yale University MBA Duke University Fuqua
Other ProgramsMcNeese State University MBA Mercer University--Atlanta Stetson Meredith College MBA Miami University Farmer Michigan State University Broad Michigan Technological University MBA Middle Tennessee State University Jones Midwestern State University MBA Millsaps College Else Minnesota State University--Mankato MBA