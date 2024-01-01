University of Chicago Booth: GMAT, Class Profile, Admissions Scores and More
Applying and enrolling in the University of Chicago Booth program is not a decision to take lightly. As you already know, it will require years of preparation and work to receive your MBA and the cost-benefit of doing so should be clear.
This is the complete guide to University of Chicago Booth including admission requirements, costs, class makeup, and more. If you align your academic achievements and work experience with the reported acceptance data, then you’ll maximize your chance of getting into University of Chicago Booth. In case we miss something, you can see some more information from the program’s own website.
General Overview
University of Chicago Booth has a total enrollment of 1193 full-time students. The reported tuition is $72,000.00 per year. The program is 59.3% male and 40.7% female.
Outcomes for graduates of the University of Chicago Booth are promising. 87.2% of students were employed at graduation. Additionally, 95.1% were employed 3 months after graduation.
The average base salary for graduates was $139.0.
Lastly, the application deadline is April 2.
Another Useful Metric to Consider is the Program's Yield
That is, how many students that get accepted also accept their admittance? This is an important metric for MBA programs, because if they have a high yield it means they can accept fewer applicants and still reach their enrollment goals.
How long will it take you to earn your money back on the University of Chicago Booth?
Assuming you make $100.000 per year before the program, and after earning your diploma your salary increases by 20% to $120.000, you’d earn your money back in 7 years.
Out of the 1074 applicants that were accepted to University of Chicago Booth, 1193 decided to enroll full-time. This equates to a 0% yield. So, now you have an overview of the general competitiveness of University of Chicago Booth.
University of Chicago Booth reported an average GMAT score of 730.0 for its accepted students. Additionally, it reported an average GRE Verbal score of N/A and GRE Quantitative score of N/A.
The average undergraduate GPA of admitted applicants was 3.58. Additionally, 593 students had prior work experience, with an average of 60 months of previous work experience - 5 years.
Frequently Asked Questions about University of Chicago Booth
1
What is the University of Chicago Booth acceptance rate?
The acceptance rate for University of Chicago Booth is 24.23%.
2
What is the average GMAT score for University of Chicago Booth?
The average GMAT score of accepted students at University of Chicago Booth is 730.0.
3
What is the average undergraduate GPA required to get into University of Chicago Booth?
Admitted students had an average GPA of 3.58.
4
How can I get into University of Chicago Booth?
To increase your chances of getting into University of Chicago Booth, you should aim for an undergraduate GPA of 3.58, a GMAT score of false, and about 60 months of work experience.
