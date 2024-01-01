Clinical Psychology

Working in medicine, Clinical Psychology is the largest specialist area in the psychology field. This is the area that specializes in diagnosing and then treating a wide range of mental illnesses, and a Clinical Psychologist will work one-on-one with patients to tackle their mental health issues. A Clinical Psychology degree will teach you the skills you need to know so that you can assess, diagnose, and treat many mental disorders. As the largest subfield in Psychology, a Clinical Psychology major will open up many potential specialist options and career paths to choose from., You could focus on treating addiction, mending relationships, or helping people with anxiety issues. A Clinical Psychology degree will be very dependent on your compassion as much as it is about your ability to learn.

What can I do with a Clinical Psychology degree?

There are lots of careers to choose from if you graduate with a Clinical Psychology degree. Here are some of the most common career choices for US Clinical Psychology graduates:

Substance abuse counselor

HR professional

Marriage counselor

Forensic psychologist

Learning disabilities specialist

Child psychologist

Many of these careers will require additional learning or state licenses, so it’s worth doing your research depending on what kind of career you want and what kind of salary will best suit you.

What to expect from a Clinical Psychology salary?

How much salary you can expect with a Clinical Psychology degree will depend on your location, your specialization, and the experience that you have. However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the top 10% of earners working in Clinical Psychology will earn an average of $113,000, while the lower end of the salary spectrum sits at around $76,000. Experience Is going to be the key factor that determines your Clinical Psychology salary, and there is a big jump between the fifth and sixth year of working. The field that you specialize in will also affect how much you earn. Marriage counselors, for example, will earn an average of $54,000, while teachers of psychology can expect a salary of around $84,000. At entry-level, a Clinical Psychology graduate should expect a salary of no higher than $65,000 per year. As demand grows for psychological services to be available in schools, hospitals, and even corporate workplaces, there is expected to be a 14% growth in employment opportunities for those with a Clinical Psychology degree.

Where to study for a Clinical Psychology degree?

Your first step is to identify the schools and colleges that don’t just have a Clinical Psychology degree but also have modules that are suited to your career path. That means looking closely at the study subjects. The problem is that college life isn’t just about getting your Clinical Psychology degree. You need to make sure that the campus is a good fit, that the dorms are acceptable, and that the social life is at tolerable levels. That’s why CampusReel has compiled over 15,000 videos made by students from the schools that you want to go to. Once you have a list of schools that offer the right Clinical Psychology degree for you, look through our free videos and find out all you need to know about your school of choice.

Sign up today for your free CampusReel account and start finding out more about the best colleges and schools for your future.