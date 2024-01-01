Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Accounting, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Accounting degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in America. The list includes 1184 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Accounting program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Accounting we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Accounting.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting?

Georgetown University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Georgetown University earned an average of $77,966 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting?

George Washington University (GWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,435 to attend George Washington University (GWU).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $77,966
Average Debt $15,250
Program Size 135
Georgetown University
4 Year
Washington, DC
Georgetown University , located in Washington, DC has 135 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $77,966.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 6,526 students
Tuition $48,611
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $74,721
Average Debt $20,852
Program Size 279
Fordham University (FU)
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Fordham University (FU), located in Bronx, NY has 279 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $74,721.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 4,944 students
Tuition $47,317
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,680
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 209
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 209 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $70,680.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,324
Average Debt $20,900
Program Size 174
Lehigh University
4 Year
Bethlehem, PA
Lehigh University, located in Bethlehem, PA has 174 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $70,324.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 1,915 students
Tuition $46,230
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $70,213
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 223
Villanova University
4 Year
Villanova, PA
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 3,196 students
Tuition $47,616
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $69,921
Average Debt $20,000
Program Size 158
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 158 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $69,921.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,858
Average Debt $19,020
Program Size 118
Washington and Lee University
4 Year
Lexington, VA
Washington and Lee University, located in Lexington, VA has 118 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,858.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $46,417
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,563
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 117
Bucknell University
4 Year
Lewisburg, PA
Bucknell University , located in Lewisburg, PA has 117 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,563.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 888 students
Tuition $50,152
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,289
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 296
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 296 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,289.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,740
Average Debt $19,479
Program Size 453
University of Southern California (USC)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
University of Southern California (USC), located in Los Angeles, CA has 453 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $67,740.
Acceptance Rate 18%
Undergraduates 14,672 students
Tuition $50,277
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,660
Average Debt $22,155
Program Size 73
Ithaca College
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,750 students
Tuition $40,658
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $67,287
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 115
Loyola Marymount University (LMU)
4 Year
Los Angeles, CA
Loyola Marymount University (LMU), located in Los Angeles, CA has 115 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $67,287.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 2,530 students
Tuition $42,795
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,787
Average Debt $16,250
Program Size 839
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
4 Year
Champaign, IL
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), located in Champaign, IL has 839 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $66,787.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,243 students
Tuition $15,054
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,355
Average Debt $21,473
Program Size 126
University of Richmond
4 Year
University of Richmond, VA
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $48,090
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $66,325
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 51
Menlo College
4 Year
Atherton, CA
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 191 students
Tuition $38,750
