Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Anthropology, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Anthropology degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in America. The list includes 434 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Anthropology program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Anthropology we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Anthropology.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology?

Monmouth University is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Monmouth University earned an average of $50,606 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology?

Florida Atlantic University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,831 to attend Florida Atlantic University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $25,006
Program Size 51
Monmouth University
4 Year
West Long Branch, NJ
Monmouth University, located in West Long Branch, NJ has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $33,729
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $44,971
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Colby College
4 Year
Waterville, ME
Video Rating
Colby College, located in Waterville, ME has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $44,971.
Acceptance Rate 23%
Undergraduates 481 students
Tuition $49,120
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $20,477
Program Size 33
Mount Holyoke College
4 Year
South Hadley, MA
Mount Holyoke College, located in South Hadley, MA has 33 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 570 students
Tuition $43,886
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 73
George Washington University (GWU)
4 Year
Washington, DC
Video Rating
George Washington University (GWU), located in Washington, DC has 73 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 8,089 students
Tuition $50,435
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $40,737
Average Debt $12,981
Program Size 64
Dartmouth College
4 Year
Hanover, NH
Video Rating
Dartmouth College , located in Hanover, NH has 64 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $40,737.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 1,897 students
Tuition $49,506
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $40,467
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 54
Duke University
4 Year
Durham, NC
Video Rating
Duke University, located in Durham, NC has 54 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $40,467.
Acceptance Rate 11%
Undergraduates 5,600 students
Tuition $49,241
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $21,967
Program Size 58
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 58 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $13,622
Program Size 77
CUNY Lehman College
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Lehman College, located in Bronx, NY has 77 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 2,804 students
Tuition $6,760
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 63
Columbia University in the City of New York
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Columbia University in the City of New York, located in New York, NY has 63 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 7%
Undergraduates 11,210 students
Tuition $53,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Wheaton College
4 Year
Norton, MA
Wheaton College, located in Norton, MA has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 360 students
Tuition $47,700
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $25,980
Program Size 65
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 65 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt $20,655
Program Size 51
University of Massachusetts-Boston
4 Year
Boston, MA
University of Massachusetts-Boston, located in Boston, MA has 51 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 69%
Undergraduates 3,728 students
Tuition $12,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Rhodes College
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Video Rating
Rhodes College, located in Memphis, TN has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 478 students
Tuition $43,224
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $36,852
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 44
University of Chicago
4 Year
Chicago, IL
Video Rating
University of Chicago, located in Chicago, IL has 44 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $36,852.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 4,896 students
Tuition $51,351
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $36,668
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Video Rating
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $36,668.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved