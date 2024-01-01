If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Communications, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Communications degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in America. The list includes 1024 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Communications program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Communications we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Communications.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Communications?

CUNY Graduate School and University Center is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from CUNY Graduate School and University Center earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications?

Vassar College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,250 to attend Vassar College.