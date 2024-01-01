Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Communications

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Communications, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Communications degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communications programs in America. The list includes 1024 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Communications is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communications: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communications. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Communications program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Communications we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Communications.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communications in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communications Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Communications?

CUNY Graduate School and University Center is the best university for majoring in Communications based on earnings data. On average, graduates from CUNY Graduate School and University Center earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications?

Vassar College is the most expensive university for majoring in Communications based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,250 to attend Vassar College.

#1 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $15,625
Program Size 66
CUNY Graduate School and University Center
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY Graduate School and University Center, located in New York, NY has 66 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,589 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $55,813
Average Debt $15,033
Program Size 170
Cornell University
4 Year
Ithaca, NY
Cornell University , located in Ithaca, NY has 170 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $55,813.
Acceptance Rate 15%
Undergraduates 7,129 students
Tuition $49,116
#3 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $54,581
Average Debt $18,768
Program Size 167
University of Pennsylvania
4 Year
Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania, located in Philadelphia, PA has 167 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $54,581.
Acceptance Rate 10%
Undergraduates 7,701 students
Tuition $49,536
#4 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $52,420
Average Debt $16,840
Program Size 268
Santa Clara University (SCU)
4 Year
Santa Clara, CA
Santa Clara University (SCU), located in Santa Clara, CA has 268 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $52,420.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 2,466 students
Tuition $45,300
#5 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $16,307
Program Size 89
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
4 Year
Odessa, TX
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, located in Odessa, TX has 89 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,010 students
Tuition $5,250
#6 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $51,690
Average Debt $22,645
Program Size 87
Bryant University
4 Year
Smithfield, RI
Bryant University, located in Smithfield, RI has 87 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $51,690.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $39,808
#7 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $26,073
Program Size 144
Colorado State University Global
4 Year
Aurora, CO
Colorado State University Global, located in Aurora, CO has 144 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,608 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,970
Average Debt $22,905
Program Size 360
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 360 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,970.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
#9 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,970
Average Debt $22,905
Program Size 25
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network
4 Year
Boston, MA
Northeastern University Professional Advancement Network, located in Boston, MA has 25 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,970.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,328 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 22 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
#11 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,387
Average Debt $14,559
Program Size 531
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 531 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,387.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
#12 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,387
Average Debt $14,559
Program Size 531
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 531 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,387.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
#13 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $50,105
Average Debt $14,514
Program Size 451
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 451 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $50,105.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
#14 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $49,491
Average Debt $23,726
Program Size 69
Lake Forest College
4 Year
Lake Forest, IL
Lake Forest College, located in Lake Forest, IL has 69 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $49,491.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 403 students
Tuition $42,644
#15 Best College for Communications
Average Salary $49,136
Average Debt $23,722
Program Size 303
University of Maryland-University College
4 Year
Adelphi, MD
University of Maryland-University College, located in Adelphi, MD has 303 students majoring in Communications. On average, graduates earn $49,136.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9,690 students
Tuition $7,056
