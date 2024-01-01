Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Communication Disorders Degree

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Communication Disorders Degree, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Communication Disorders Degree degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Communication Disorders Degree programs in America. The list includes 263 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Communication Disorders Degree is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Communication Disorders Degree: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Communication Disorders Degree. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Communication Disorders Degree program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Communication Disorders Degree we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Communication Disorders Degree.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Communication Disorders Degree in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Communication Disorders Degree Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree?

Northeastern University (NU) is the best university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northeastern University (NU) earned an average of $56,415 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree?

George Washington University (GWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Communication Disorders Degree based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,435 to attend George Washington University (GWU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $56,415
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 29
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 29 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $56,415.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $46,087
Average Debt $24,475
Program Size 31
Nevada State College
4 Year
Henderson, NV
Nevada State College, located in Henderson, NV has 31 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $46,087.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 408 students
Tuition $4,738
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $41,406
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 82
California Baptist University (CBU)
4 Year
Riverside, CA
Video Rating
California Baptist University (CBU), located in Riverside, CA has 82 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $41,406.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 2,348 students
Tuition $30,384
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $40,188
Average Debt $23,000
Program Size 43
University of the Pacific (UOP)
4 Year
Stockton, CA
Video Rating
N/A
University of the Pacific (UOP), located in Stockton, CA has 43 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $40,188.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,771 students
Tuition $42,934
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt $19,399
Program Size 166
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 166 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $38,127
Average Debt $20,525
Program Size 72
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
4 Year
Stevens Point, WI
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, located in Stevens Point, WI has 72 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $38,127.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,852 students
Tuition $7,672
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $36,848
Average Debt $20,791
Program Size 43
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
4 Year
Little Rock, AR
University of Arkansas at Little Rock, located in Little Rock, AR has 43 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $36,848.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 1,967 students
Tuition $7,624
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $36,776
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 140
Stephen F Austin State University
4 Year
Nacogdoches, TX
Video Rating
Stephen F Austin State University, located in Nacogdoches, TX has 140 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $36,776.
Acceptance Rate 62%
Undergraduates 2,728 students
Tuition $7,560
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $35,327
Average Debt $12,195
Program Size 203
CUNY Lehman College
4 Year
Bronx, NY
Video Rating
CUNY Lehman College, located in Bronx, NY has 203 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $35,327.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 2,804 students
Tuition $6,760
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 36
Molloy College
4 Year
Rockville Centre, NY
Molloy College, located in Rockville Centre, NY has 36 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,197 students
Tuition $28,030
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $34,348
Average Debt $19,598
Program Size 208
University of North Texas (UNT)
4 Year
Denton, TX
Video Rating
University of North Texas (UNT), located in Denton, TX has 208 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $34,348.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 8,874 students
Tuition $9,730
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $12,087
Program Size 79
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, located in Lubbock, TX has 79 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,258 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $20,749
Program Size 140
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Video Rating
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, located in Minneapolis, MN has 140 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 66
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Video Rating
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 66 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Communication Disorders Degree
Average Salary $33,459
Average Debt $21,886
Program Size 60
University of Maine
4 Year
Orono, ME
University of Maine, located in Orono, ME has 60 students majoring in Communication Disorders Degree. On average, graduates earn $33,459.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,092 students
Tuition $10,610
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Communication Disorders Degree Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved