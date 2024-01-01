Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Chemistry

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Chemistry, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Chemistry degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in America. The list includes 1101 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Chemistry program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Chemistry we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Chemistry.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 60
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Video Rating
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), located in Pittsburgh, PA has 60 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 24%
Undergraduates 4,543 students
Tuition $50,665
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt $30,575
Program Size 39
Texas State University (TXST)
4 Year
San Marcos, TX
Video Rating
Texas State University (TXST), located in San Marcos, TX has 39 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 8,426 students
Tuition $9,348
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $55,151
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
University of North Alabama
4 Year
Florence, AL
University of North Alabama, located in Florence, AL has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $55,151.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 1,387 students
Tuition $7,774
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $54,192
Average Debt $21,472
Program Size 84
University of Delaware (UD)
4 Year
Newark, DE
Video Rating
University of Delaware (UD), located in Newark, DE has 84 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $54,192.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 5,285 students
Tuition $12,520
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $53,810
Average Debt $16,520
Program Size 42
Northwestern University
4 Year
Evanston, IL
Video Rating
Northwestern University, located in Evanston, IL has 42 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $53,810.
Acceptance Rate 13%
Undergraduates 7,290 students
Tuition $49,047
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $53,358
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Missouri University of Science and Technology
4 Year
Rolla, MO
Missouri University of Science and Technology, located in Rolla, MO has 24 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $53,358.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,925 students
Tuition $9,048
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $24,500
Program Size 115
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 115 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $21,961
Program Size 33
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
4 Year
Corpus Christi, TX
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi, located in Corpus Christi, TX has 33 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,325 students
Tuition $7,976
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Western Michigan University (WMU)
4 Year
Kalamazoo, MI
Video Rating
Western Michigan University (WMU), located in Kalamazoo, MI has 16 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 5,175 students
Tuition $11,029
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $15,500
Program Size 38
Boston College (BC)
4 Year
Chestnut Hill, MA
Video Rating
Boston College (BC), located in Chestnut Hill, MA has 38 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 4,095 students
Tuition $49,324
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Hamilton College
4 Year
Clinton, NY
Hamilton College, located in Clinton, NY has 28 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 508 students
Tuition $49,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 239
University of California-Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
University of California-Berkeley, located in Berkeley, CA has 239 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 239
UC Berkeley
4 Year
Berkeley, CA
Video Rating
UC Berkeley , located in Berkeley, CA has 239 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 11,486 students
Tuition $13,431
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 83
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 83 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Chemistry
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $25,161
Program Size 45
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Video Rating
N/A
Louisiana State University and Agricultural & Mechanical College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 45 students majoring in Chemistry. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 6,518 students
Tuition $9,714
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Chemistry Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved