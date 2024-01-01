If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Chemistry, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Chemistry degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Chemistry programs in America. The list includes 1101 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Chemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Chemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Chemistry. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Chemistry program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Chemistry we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Chemistry.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Chemistry in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Chemistry Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Chemistry?

Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) is the best university for majoring in Chemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) earned an average of $57,318 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry?

Brigham Young University-Idaho is the cheapest university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $3,830 to attend Brigham Young University-Idaho.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry?

Columbia University in the City of New York is the most expensive university for majoring in Chemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $53,000 to attend Columbia University in the City of New York.