If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Cognitive Science, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Cognitive Science degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Cognitive Science programs in America. The list includes 46 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Cognitive Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Cognitive Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Cognitive Science. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Cognitive Science program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Cognitive Science we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Cognitive Science.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Cognitive Science in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Cognitive Science Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science?

Stanford University is the best university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Stanford University earned an average of $92,632 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science?

California State University-Fresno is the cheapest university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,311 to attend California State University-Fresno.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science?

Vassar College is the most expensive university for majoring in Cognitive Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $51,250 to attend Vassar College.