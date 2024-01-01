We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Mechanical Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 22 programs to put our Mechanical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Mechanical Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Mechanical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Mechanical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Mechanical Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Mechanical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Mechanical Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Mechanical Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

Prairie View A & M University is the best university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Prairie View A & M University earned an average of $75,775 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).