2024 Best Colleges for Mechanical Engineering in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Mechanical Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 22 programs to put our Mechanical Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Mechanical Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Mechanical Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Mechanical Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Mechanical Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Mechanical Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Mechanical Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Mechanical Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

Prairie View A & M University is the best university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Prairie View A & M University earned an average of $75,775 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin is the cheapest university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,250 to attend The University of Texas of the Permian Basin.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering in Texas?

Southern Methodist University (SMU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Mechanical Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,190 to attend Southern Methodist University (SMU).

#1 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $75,775
Average Debt $27,335
Program Size 105
Prairie View A & M University
4 Year
Prairie View, TX
Prairie View A & M University, located in Prairie View, TX has 105 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $75,775.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $9,745
#2 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $73,697
Average Debt $18,886
Program Size 579
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU)
4 Year
College Station, TX
Video Rating
Texas A & M University-College Station (TAMU), located in College Station, TX has 579 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,697.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 15,992 students
Tuition $10,176
#3 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $73,446
Average Debt $22,776
Program Size 151
Lamar University
4 Year
Beaumont, TX
Video Rating
Lamar University, located in Beaumont, TX has 151 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,446.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,973 students
Tuition $8,002
#4 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $73,035
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 159
Southern Methodist University (SMU)
4 Year
Dallas, TX
Video Rating
Southern Methodist University (SMU), located in Dallas, TX has 159 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $73,035.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 3,643 students
Tuition $48,190
#5 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $72,413
Average Debt $19,761
Program Size 569
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 569 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,413.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#6 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $72,373
Average Debt $24,141
Program Size 326
University of Houston (UH)
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
University of Houston (UH), located in Houston, TX has 326 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $72,373.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 9,386 students
Tuition $8,759
#7 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $71,127
Average Debt $25,146
Program Size 577
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 577 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $71,127.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
#8 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $69,732
Average Debt $14,790
Program Size 64
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
4 Year
Odessa, TX
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, located in Odessa, TX has 64 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,732.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,010 students
Tuition $5,250
#9 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $68,219
Average Debt $10,000
Program Size 133
Rice University
4 Year
Houston, TX
Video Rating
Rice University, located in Houston, TX has 133 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $68,219.
Acceptance Rate 16%
Undergraduates 2,034 students
Tuition $42,253
#10 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $66,897
Average Debt $24,996
Program Size 211
Baylor University
4 Year
Waco, TX
Video Rating
Baylor University, located in Waco, TX has 211 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $66,897.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 4,182 students
Tuition $40,198
#11 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $65,447
Average Debt $20,463
Program Size 117
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 117 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $65,447.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
#12 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $64,824
Average Debt $22,730
Program Size 247
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA)
4 Year
Arlington, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Arlington (UTA), located in Arlington, TX has 247 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,824.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 12,200 students
Tuition $9,208
#13 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $64,791
Average Debt $21,334
Program Size 133
The University of Texas at Tyler
4 Year
Tyler, TX
The University of Texas at Tyler, located in Tyler, TX has 133 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $64,791.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 2,357 students
Tuition $7,312
#14 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $63,600
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 99
LeTourneau University
4 Year
Longview, TX
LeTourneau University, located in Longview, TX has 99 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $63,600.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 571 students
Tuition $27,900
#15 Best College for Mechanical Engineering
Average Salary $62,546
Average Debt $25,250
Program Size 102
West Texas A & M University
4 Year
Canyon, TX
West Texas A & M University, located in Canyon, TX has 102 students majoring in Mechanical Engineering. On average, graduates earn $62,546.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,273 students
Tuition $7,041
