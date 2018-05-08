Sign Up
Amherst College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Amherst College ?

Visiting Amherst College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Amherst College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Amherst as well. Remember that Amherst is also catering to 1795 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Amherst College ?

The Amherst College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Amherst. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Emily's Amherst Bed & Breakfast at Amherst College
  • Hotel UMass at Amherst College
  • Allen House Victorian Inn at Amherst College
  • Amherst Inn at Amherst College
  • Econo Lodge at Amherst College
  • courtyard hadley amherst at Amherst College
  • Rodeway Inn Hadley - Amherst at Amherst College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Hadley Amherst at Amherst College
  • University Lodge at Amherst College
  • Amherst Motel at Amherst College
  • Hadley Meadow Bed and Breakfast at Amherst College
  • Stone House Farm Bed and Breakfast at Amherst College
  • The Black Walnut Inn at Amherst College
  • Purple Gables Bed & Breakfast at Amherst College
  • Sunrise Annex B & B at Amherst College
  • Knights Inn Hadley at Amherst College
  • The Lord Jeffery Inn at Amherst College
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham Amherst Hadley at Amherst College

What do families do in Amherst when they visit Amherst College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Amherst. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Amherst College and see for yourself how the student make use of Amherst.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Amherst College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Trending Content

00:52
Meet lily, a senior math and french major at amherst!
Lily introduces herself and talks about her current/previous activities at Amherst: orchestra, being at math TA, study abroad in France and England, and writing two honors theses in math and French.
01:59
Tour of lily's room in king, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the french house
Dorms
Lily shows us around her room in King, an upperclassman dorm. She lives in a single in the French House, one of many culture houses on campus. Her dorm is one of the further ones from central campus at about a 5-7 minute walk.
01:40
The freshman quad
Campus
The freshman quad is the heart of campus; all the freshman dorms are located around it, as well as Johnson Chapel (used for ceremonies like convocation) and the main library. When the weather is nice, the quad is home to lawn chairs, groups of friends tossing frisbees, and special events like the mental health walk in the video.
00:59
Special events on val quad
Campus
Lily discusses the role of Val Quad (freshman quad) on-campus. At the time of the video, senior ball was set to take place that night and the quad was occupied with a large white tent. Other events that happen here are spring and fall festival, where the college invites many street food vendors.
01:25
The inside of keefe campus center
Food
During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.
00:32
A quick walk through morrow, a dorm near val
Dorms
A quick glance at Morrow Dorm, which has architecture similar to that of the freshman dorms.
00:31
The outside of keefe campus center
Campus
Amherst's campus center holds several resource centers, such as the study abroad office and women's and gender center. This is also the spot to go for grab n' go lunch and student mail. It doesn't, however, feel like a hub for student activity; it's not the go-to spot to hang out.
01:17
Free things at amherst: break shuttles, music lessons, summer storage
Amherst offers free transportation to Bradley airport, Boston, and NYC during Thanksgiving and Spring break. It also provides free summer storage to students as well as free music lessons to those on financial aid and who have taken a music course.
00:59
Just keep swimming
Campus
Amherst's pool has special, somewhat restrictive hours for public swimming, so be sure to work your schedule out. It also has a skating rink with a handful of public skating days each year.
00:53
The gym at amherst
Campus
Amherst's gym is pretty small, but it has everything you might need--treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weight machines, etc. The gym is open throughout the day and is usually busiest in late afternoons. The training/athletic rehab center is also in the gym, and they not only help college athletes but also recreational athletes.
