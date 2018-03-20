CAMPUSREEL
When is the best time to visit Middlebury College?
Visiting Middlebury College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Middlebury College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Middlebury as well. Remember that Middlebury is also catering to 2516 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Middlebury College?
The Middlebury College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Middlebury. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Courtyard by Marriott Middlebury at Middlebury College
- Middlebury Sweets Motel at Middlebury College
- Inn On the Green at Middlebury College
- The Shoreham Inn and Pub at Middlebury College
- Bristol Suites at Middlebury College
- Swift House Inn at Middlebury College
- The Middlebury Inn at Middlebury College
- On the Creek Bed and Breakfast at Middlebury College
- Waybury Inn at Middlebury College
- Sugarhouse Motel at Middlebury College
- A Room in the Village B&B at Middlebury College
- Cornwall Orchards Bed & Breakfast at Middlebury College
- The Chipman Inn at Middlebury College
- DreamHouse Country Inn at Middlebury College
What do families do in Middlebury when they visit Middlebury College?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Middlebury. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Middlebury College and see for yourself how the student make use of Middlebury.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Middlebury College?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Danforth Pewter Middlebury Downtown at Middlebury College
- Forest Hall at Middlebury College
- College/Axinn@McCullough at Middlebury College
- Proctor Dining Hall at Middlebury College
- McCullough Student Center at Middlebury College
- Middlebury at Middlebury College
- Main Quad at Middlebury College
- Davis Family Library at Middlebury College
- Middlebury College at Middlebury College
- Weybridge House at Middlebury College
- Nelson Recreation Center at Middlebury College
- Shafer's Market & Deli at Middlebury College
- Middlebury College Museum of Art at Middlebury College
- McCardell Bicentennial Hall at Middlebury College
- Middlebury Natural Foods Co-Op at Middlebury College
- Ross Dining Hall at Middlebury College
