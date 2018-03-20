When is the best time to visit Middlebury College?

Visiting Middlebury College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Middlebury College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Middlebury as well. Remember that Middlebury is also catering to 2516 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Middlebury College?

The Middlebury College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Middlebury.

Courtyard by Marriott Middlebury at Middlebury College

Middlebury Sweets Motel at Middlebury College

Inn On the Green at Middlebury College

The Shoreham Inn and Pub at Middlebury College

Bristol Suites at Middlebury College

Swift House Inn at Middlebury College

The Middlebury Inn at Middlebury College

On the Creek Bed and Breakfast at Middlebury College

Waybury Inn at Middlebury College

Sugarhouse Motel at Middlebury College

A Room in the Village B&B at Middlebury College

Cornwall Orchards Bed & Breakfast at Middlebury College

The Chipman Inn at Middlebury College

DreamHouse Country Inn at Middlebury College

What do families do in Middlebury when they visit Middlebury College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Middlebury. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Middlebury College and see for yourself how the student make use of Middlebury.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Middlebury College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

