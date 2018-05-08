How long do Amherst College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Amherst College , so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Amherst College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Amherst College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Amherst College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Amherst College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Amherst, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Amherst College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Amherst weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Amherst College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Amherst College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Amherst College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Amherst College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Amherst if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Amherst College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Amherst College ?

Below is a list of every Amherst College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Amherst College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Amherst College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Amherst College students!

What is city Amherst, MA like?

Amherst is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Amherst College .

Who are the tour guides for Amherst College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Amherst College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Amherst College tours:

Amherst College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Amherst College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Amherst and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Amherst College in person.

