Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Amherst College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Amherst College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 47 tour videos for Amherst College , so you can expect to spend between 141 to 235 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Amherst College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Amherst College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Amherst College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Amherst College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Amherst, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Amherst College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Amherst weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Amherst College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Amherst College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Amherst College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Amherst College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Amherst if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Amherst College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Amherst College ?

Below is a list of every Amherst College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Amherst College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Amherst College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Amherst College students!

What is city Amherst, MA like?

Amherst is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Amherst College .

Who are the tour guides for Amherst College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Amherst College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Amherst College tours:

Amherst College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Amherst College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Amherst and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Amherst College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:52
Meet lily, a senior math and french major at amherst!
Lily introduces herself and talks about her current/previous activities at Amherst: orchestra, being at math TA, study abroad in France and England, and writing two honors theses in math and French.
01:59
Tour of lily's room in king, one of two "thesis dorms" and part of the french house
Dorms
Lily shows us around her room in King, an upperclassman dorm. She lives in a single in the French House, one of many culture houses on campus. Her dorm is one of the further ones from central campus at about a 5-7 minute walk.
01:40
The freshman quad
Campus
The freshman quad is the heart of campus; all the freshman dorms are located around it, as well as Johnson Chapel (used for ceremonies like convocation) and the main library. When the weather is nice, the quad is home to lawn chairs, groups of friends tossing frisbees, and special events like the mental health walk in the video.
00:59
Special events on val quad
Campus
Lily discusses the role of Val Quad (freshman quad) on-campus. At the time of the video, senior ball was set to take place that night and the quad was occupied with a large white tent. Other events that happen here are spring and fall festival, where the college invites many street food vendors.
01:25
The inside of keefe campus center
Food
During the day, most of the Campus Center traffic is due to Grab n' Go (where students can get a quick, portable lunch) and the mail room. The Campus Center doesn't really feel like a hub of activity, but there are often club meetings here and people do go to Schwemm's at night for comfort food (the grab n' go area turns into a grille at night). Schwemm's will actually be renovated in Fall 2018 to become a college bar.
00:32
A quick walk through morrow, a dorm near val
Dorms
A quick glance at Morrow Dorm, which has architecture similar to that of the freshman dorms.
00:31
The outside of keefe campus center
Campus
Amherst's campus center holds several resource centers, such as the study abroad office and women's and gender center. This is also the spot to go for grab n' go lunch and student mail. It doesn't, however, feel like a hub for student activity; it's not the go-to spot to hang out.
01:17
Free things at amherst: break shuttles, music lessons, summer storage
Amherst offers free transportation to Bradley airport, Boston, and NYC during Thanksgiving and Spring break. It also provides free summer storage to students as well as free music lessons to those on financial aid and who have taken a music course.
00:59
Just keep swimming
Campus
Amherst's pool has special, somewhat restrictive hours for public swimming, so be sure to work your schedule out. It also has a skating rink with a handful of public skating days each year.
00:53
The gym at amherst
Campus
Amherst's gym is pretty small, but it has everything you might need--treadmills, ellipticals, bikes, weight machines, etc. The gym is open throughout the day and is usually busiest in late afternoons. The training/athletic rehab center is also in the gym, and they not only help college athletes but also recreational athletes.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved