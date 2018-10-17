When is the best time to visit Williams College?

Visiting Williams College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Williams College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Williamstown as well. Remember that Williamstown is also catering to 2070 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Williams College?

The Williams College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend.

What do families do in Williamstown when they visit Williams College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Williamstown. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Williams College and see for yourself how the student make use of Williamstown.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Williams College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

