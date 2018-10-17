Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Williams College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Williams College?

Visiting Williams College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Williams College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Williamstown as well. Remember that Williamstown is also catering to 2070 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Williams College?

The Williams College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Williamstown. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Ladd Brook Inn at Williams College
  • 1896 House Inn and Country Lodgings at Williams College
  • Orchards Hotel at Williams College
  • Maple Terrace Motel at Williams College
  • Williamstown Motel at Williams College
  • Willows Motel at Williams College
  • Berkshire Hills Country Inn at Williams College
  • Green Valley Motel Williamstown at Williams College
  • The Williams Inn at Williams College
  • Cozy Corner Motel at Williams College
  • Villager Motel at Williams College
  • Holiday Inn Berkshires at Williams College
  • Northside Motel at Williams College
  • Howard Johnson by Wyndham Williamstown at Williams College

What do families do in Williamstown when they visit Williams College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Williamstown. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Williams College and see for yourself how the student make use of Williamstown.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Williams College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Trending Now
01:41
Afro-futurism (typical class) with kailyn!
Academics
In this video, I am showing you a typical seminar style classroom. Mostly, seminars can be held anywhere on campus, but they usually have a round table format so it can open up the discussion more. This classroom is in Greylock, but other seminars are held in Hollander Hall or Schapiro. Or wherever the professor wants to meet, honestly.
00:45
Frosh quad!
Dorms
This is one of the three Quad’s that I will be showing you! Frosh Quad is home to, you guessed it, an entire quad! When it’s warm, people enjoy playing frisbee or studying in the grass.
02:24
Dorm room common room
Dorms
Alright, so in this video, I show you guys what I typical common room in Mission Park looks like and all the amenities, and then (the good part), I show you what a typical dorm room is like! 60% of the freshman class live in Mission Park, which is all singles!! (No roommates!! Don’t worry though, if you want a roommate, just check out Frosh Quad, which is mostly doubles. But not in this video, though. :))
02:47
Dorm room essentials (part 1)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:38
Dorm room essentials (part 2)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
02:21
Dorm room essentials (part 3)
Dorms
Most people give very conflicting information on what people need in their dorm rooms, and everyone’s different, but in this video, I give you a run down on what you absolutely need to have, what you kinda need to have, and things that are just nice having. :)
03:06
Dorm room tour
Dorms
06:02
Sawyer library!
Academics
Sawyer Library is one of the many libraries on campus, (the other one is called Schow, but I never go there). I also work in Sawyer Library, and it’s a really great place to get work done, or chill with your friends, pretending to get work done.
03:23
Goodrich coffee bar!
Food
Goodrich is a really special place for me because there’s GOOD coffee (like espressos, mochas, lattes) and bagels. It’s also a really great place to study, there are really cool events held there, and it’s much cheaper than the other coffee shop in town. Surprisingly, a lot of students don’t know about Goodrich, so I thought I’d show you!
03:00
Spring street!
Food
Spring Street is the main street in Williamstown. There are a few restaurants (overpriced), a few shops (also overpriced), a post office (you won’t need it if you’re a student here), and The Bookstore (unless you’re getting books or Williams merch, you also won’t be here a lot). So, here, I just give you a glimpse of Spring Street (but you won’t go there often).
