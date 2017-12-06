When is the best time to visit Wesleyan University?

Visiting Wesleyan University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wesleyan University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Middletown as well. Remember that Middletown is also catering to 2819 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wesleyan University?

The Wesleyan University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Middletown. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Inn at Middletown at Wesleyan University

WESLEY INN & SUITES at Wesleyan University

Passport Inn & Suites at Wesleyan University

Bestway Inn - Middletown/Middlefield at Wesleyan University

What do families do in Middletown when they visit Wesleyan University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Middletown. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wesleyan University and see for yourself how the student make use of Middletown.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wesleyan University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: