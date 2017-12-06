Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Wesleyan University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Wesleyan University?

Visiting Wesleyan University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Wesleyan University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Middletown as well. Remember that Middletown is also catering to 2819 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Wesleyan University?

The Wesleyan University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Middletown. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Inn at Middletown at Wesleyan University
  • WESLEY INN & SUITES at Wesleyan University
  • Passport Inn & Suites at Wesleyan University
  • Bestway Inn - Middletown/Middlefield at Wesleyan University

What do families do in Middletown when they visit Wesleyan University?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Middletown. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Wesleyan University and see for yourself how the student make use of Middletown.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Wesleyan University?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:20
A panoramic view and description of andrus field
Campus
Andrews Field is in the middle of Wesleyan's campus. It sits in the center of Foss Hill, West Co, Olin Library, and college row, which is the oldest part of campus.
01:06
Tiler takes you through the usdan university center
Food
Welcome to the Usdan University Center. This is one of the main student hubs on campus. If you ever need a quick snack or coffee in between classes, Usdan has you covered. There's an awesome cafeteria upstairs as well.
00:20
mail room
Campus
Tiler takes a quick pit stop to pick up some packages from the Mail Room
00:10
Religion on wesleyan's campus
Students are EXTREMELY accepting of each other's beliefs, religions, sexual preferences, and anything else that requires an opinion. Even if students aren't jewish, they'll still take a bite of the Challah.
00:10
"street" performances: a staple of the wesleyan culture
You are very likely to hear live music performances if you stroll around the Wesleyan campus. Students express themselves through music, theatre, dance and other art forms. The rest of the community does not hesitate to show their support
00:08
Snowfall
Campus
Don't be afraid of winter if you're interested in attending Wesleyan. Although Middletown, CT is very warm in the spring and summer months, the temperature drops to between 20 - 36 degree Fahrenheit on average in the winter months.
00:34
Who knows what's going on here..
Campus
watermelon drop!
00:30
Outdoor rap performance
There is rarely a day at Wesleyan where you don't see incredibly talented students performing on the quad for anyone who cares to watch. I'd say this is one of the defining featured of Wesleyan's culture that you won't find on too many other campuses in the country!
00:21
Drum show!
Student Drum Performance at Wesleyan
00:10
Oprah..!
Nothing wrong with freestyling about Oprah..
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved