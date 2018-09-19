How long do Baker University (BU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Baker University (BU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Baker University (BU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Baker University (BU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Baker University (BU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Baker University (BU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baldwin City, KS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Baker University (BU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baldwin City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Baker University (BU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Baker University (BU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Baker University (BU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Baker University (BU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baldwin City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Baker University (BU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Baker University (BU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Baker University (BU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Baker University (BU) students!

What is city Baldwin City, KS like?

Baldwin City is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Baker University (BU).

Who are the tour guides for Baker University (BU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Baker University (BU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Baker University (BU) tours:

Baker University (BU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Baker University (BU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baldwin City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Baker University (BU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: