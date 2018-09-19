Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Baker University (BU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Baker University (BU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 18 tour videos for Baker University (BU), so you can expect to spend between 54 to 90 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Baker University (BU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Baker University (BU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Baker University (BU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Baker University (BU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Baldwin City, KS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Baker University (BU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Baldwin City weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Baker University (BU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Baker University (BU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Baker University (BU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Baker University (BU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Baldwin City if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Baker University (BU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What will I see on a Baker University (BU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Baker University (BU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Baker University (BU) students!

What is city Baldwin City, KS like?

Baldwin City is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Baker University (BU).

Who are the tour guides for Baker University (BU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Baker University (BU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Baker University (BU) tours:

Baker University (BU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Baker University (BU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Baldwin City and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Baker University (BU) in person.

00:59
Come enjoy some food in the caf!
Food
Baker's cafeteria or "caf" is located in the union and goes by the formal name "The Susanne Richardson Teel Dining Hall". You will always find someone to sit by and to say hi to the second you walk in. The caf is basically like a golden corral, but better. There is a "classics" station with the special of the day, a pasta bar, pizza, breadsticks, sandwich station, "chef's table", salad bar and grill. All are delicious and you will always find something that hits the spot.
02:47
Liam came all the way from scotland to tell you about baker
Campus
Liam is a sophomore at Baker and is involved in greek life, track and field, cross country, international honor society and he is a campus tour guide. Learn more about Baker's campus, academics and student life through his eyes.
00:40
Hey! i'm lily, welcome to baker university!
Campus
Well hello! I am Lily Stephens and I hail from Snohomish, WA. My college experience at Baker University has been so amazing and I can't wait to share how awesome it's been with you!
01:28
Good afternoon, welcome to my room!
Dorms
Baker has three university sponsored housing options including, residence halls, university apartments and greek houses. This is an example of a room at a greek house. For more information about residence life at baker visit, www.bakeru.edu
01:43
What?! you don't have a quad?
Campus
While Baker doesn't have a traditional quad, there is always activity all over campus! You can find students hammocking, playing spike ball and studying in the grass between classes.
03:31
Jenna black wants to talk to you about bu
Campus
Jenna Black is a senior at Baker and she is super involved. Jenna is president of her sorority, on the track team, cross country team and the managing editor of the student newspaper.
01:20
This is dylan from dallas
Academics
Dylan Kort is a super cool wildcat from Dallas, he is involved in fraternity life, works as a campus tour guide and hosts his own radio show.
01:03
Osborne chapel came all the way from england!
Campus
"The Clarice L. Osborne Memorial Chapel was moved stone by stone from the village of Sproxton, England, to serve as the spiritual center of the university." < straight from the Baker website. The chapel is a really unique part of Baker's recent history, Lady Margaret Thatcher, former British prime minister, dedicated the chapel in 1996! Very cool. Just saying. Every Thursday at 11:00am there is an optional service for students to attend with free lunch afterword.
02:48
Welcome to the library! part 1
Academics
The Library is my personal favorite place to study. With plenty of cozy nooks and study rooms you will always find students studying and working hard on this quieter second floor.
02:36
Welcome back to the library! part 2
Academics
This section of the library is super student focused. There are bulletin boards everywhere, tutors, free printing, the Student Academic Success (SAS) office, the writing lab and everything else you need to succeed during a study session.
