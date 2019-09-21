How long do Bethel University (BU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Bethel University (BU), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bethel University (BU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bethel University (BU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bethel University (BU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bethel University (BU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Saint Paul, MN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bethel University (BU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Saint Paul weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bethel University (BU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bethel University (BU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bethel University (BU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bethel University (BU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Saint Paul if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bethel University (BU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bethel University (BU)?

Below is a list of every Bethel University (BU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bethel University (BU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bethel University (BU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bethel University (BU) students!

What is city Saint Paul, MN like?

Saint Paul is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bethel University (BU).

Who are the tour guides for Bethel University (BU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bethel University (BU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bethel University (BU) tours:

Bethel University (BU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bethel University (BU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Saint Paul and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bethel University (BU) in person.

