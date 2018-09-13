Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Bridgewater State University (BSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Bridgewater State University (BSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 32 tour videos for Bridgewater State University (BSU), so you can expect to spend between 96 to 160 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bridgewater State University (BSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bridgewater State University (BSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bridgewater State University (BSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bridgewater State University (BSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Bridgewater, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bridgewater State University (BSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Bridgewater weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bridgewater State University (BSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bridgewater State University (BSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bridgewater State University (BSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bridgewater State University (BSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Bridgewater if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bridgewater State University (BSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bridgewater State University (BSU)?

Below is a list of every Bridgewater State University (BSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bridgewater State University (BSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bridgewater State University (BSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bridgewater State University (BSU) students!

What is city Bridgewater, MA like?

Bridgewater is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bridgewater State University (BSU).

Who are the tour guides for Bridgewater State University (BSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bridgewater State University (BSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bridgewater State University (BSU) tours:

Bridgewater State University (BSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bridgewater State University (BSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Bridgewater and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bridgewater State University (BSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:51
The suite life of bsu
Campus
This is a quick tour of my Suite! Dormlife is an amazing experience, and I can't wait to show you my roommates!
03:38
Everything you need to know about bridgewater state!
Campus
Thinking about attending Bridgewater State University? Here is a video with a bunch of information that will help you get to know us better!
01:58
Life is s'more fun with the greeks!
Campus
Wondering what to do on a Friday night at Bridgewater State University?? Greek Life has got you covered! We host a bunch of events all year, including Meet The Greeks S'more Night!
01:42
Bridgewater state university tour - east campus
Campus
Here's a look at the East side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! East side is mainly dorm halls with the exception of one Academic building. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!
01:51
The suite life at bsu
Campus
This is a quick tour of my Suite! Dormlife is an amazing experience, and I can't wait to show you my roommates!
03:38
Everything you need to know about bridgewater state!
Campus
Thinking about attending Bridgewater State University? Here is a video with a bunch of information that will help you get to know us better!
01:42
Bridgewater state university tour - east campus
Campus
Here's a look at the East side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! East side is mainly dorm halls with the exception of one Academic building. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!
01:51
The suite life of bsu
Campus
This is a quick tour of my Suite! Dormlife is an amazing experience, and I can't wait to show you my roommates!
01:42
Bridgewater state university tour - east campus
Campus
Here's a look at the East side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! East side is mainly dorm halls with the exception of one Academic building. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!
04:03
Bridgewater state university tour - west campus
Campus
Here's a look at the West side of campus at Bridgewater State! Both campus sides are close and connected, but are very different! West side is mainly Academic buildigs with the exception of three dorming halls. Each side of the campus has two dinning halls as well, which gives you four total to choose from!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved