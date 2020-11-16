Sign Up
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 20 tour videos for Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), so you can expect to spend between 60 to 100 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Providence, RI so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Providence weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Providence if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU)?

Below is a list of every Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) students!

What is city Providence, RI like?

Providence is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU).

Who are the tour guides for Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) tours:

Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Providence and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person.

01:31
My freshman dorm!
Alyssa Stalaboin Dorms
McNulty residential Hall at Johnson and Wales University!
00:32
Intro: anne at jwu
Anne Zarzycki Interview
A quick get to know me video as I am just about to graduate. Will be posting more videos about other things I enjoyed while at Johnson and Wales and what I’ll miss.
01:57
Snowden dining hall
Anne Zarzycki Food
Snowden Dining Hall is a food option we have on our Downcity campus. It is all you can eat style. Follow along as I describe what it typically has and how it runs.
03:05
John j. bowen center academic building!
Emily Edge Academics
Explore the John J. Bowen Center academic building with me!
04:24
Taking a look around campus!
Alyssa Stalaboin Academics
John Hazen White Academic Building
00:25
Get to know jenna!
Jenna Seeley
Hi everyone! My name is Jenna and I am a Junior studying Dietetics at Johnson & Wales University in Providence.
03:54
Rain day
Alyssa Stalaboin Campus
Follow me on a rainy day on tour!
02:39
Culinary uniforms
Ross Perry Academics
Breaking down our Culinary Uniforms from socks to skull caps. Knife kit break down to come!
02:51
Meet noah from jwu!
Noah Shanshiry Interview
Meet Noah and hear what he loves about JWU!
01:27
Say hi to leah!!
Leah Ward Campus
Hi, my name is Leah and it's great to meet all of you! Check out my introduction video. I have more videos to come that I am excited to share with you!
