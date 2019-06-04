How long do Suffolk University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Suffolk University, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Suffolk University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Suffolk University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Suffolk University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Suffolk University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Suffolk University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Suffolk University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Suffolk University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Suffolk University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Suffolk University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Suffolk University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Suffolk University?

Below is a list of every Suffolk University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Suffolk University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Suffolk University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Suffolk University students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Suffolk University.

Who are the tour guides for Suffolk University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Suffolk University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Suffolk University tours:

Suffolk University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Suffolk University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Suffolk University in person.

