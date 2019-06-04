Sign Up
Suffolk University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Suffolk University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Suffolk University, so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Suffolk University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Suffolk University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Suffolk University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Suffolk University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Suffolk University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Suffolk University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Suffolk University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Suffolk University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Suffolk University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Suffolk University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Suffolk University?

Below is a list of every Suffolk University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Suffolk University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Suffolk University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Suffolk University students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Suffolk University.

Who are the tour guides for Suffolk University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Suffolk University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Suffolk University tours:

Suffolk University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Suffolk University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Suffolk University in person.

03:06
Suffolk university campusreel intro (welcome to suffolk)
Zibad Rahman Campus
This video is part of a 10 (maybe 11) part video series showing freshmen what they can expect if they choose to come to Suffolk University here in Boston.
02:17
Suffolk university campusreel room tour (my apartment)
Zibad Rahman Dorms
In this video, I explain how I was able to get my off-campus apartment as a junior. I also give you guys a tour. This video was a little shorter but the following ones will be a bit longer and more informative.
03:46
Suffolk university campusreel favorite campus sites
Zibad Rahman Campus
In this video, you get to see my favorite places on campus: our gymnasium, our radio station along with our video game room. Hope you guys enjoy!
03:01
Suffolk university campusreel academic building tours part 1: my favorite building
Zibad Rahman Academics
In this video, you get to see my favorite building on campus for academics as well as get a rough overview of what the course load looks like. Hope you guys enjoy and stay tuned for Part 5 where I go over what a classroom looks like and what you can expect on your first day of classes at Suffolk.
01:36
Suffolk university campusreel signoff final
Zibad Rahman
Thanks so much for watching guys this was the final sign off video wishing you guys well and hoping I was able to answer all your Suffolk related questions.
03:14
Suffolk university campusreel student interview no.1
Zibad Rahman Interview
You've heard so much about Suffolk from me, why not take a minute to listen to the interviews of 2 other students?
04:56
Suffolk university campusreel student interview no.2
Zibad Rahman Interview
You've heard so much about Suffolk from me, why not take a minute to listen to the interviews of 2 other students?
02:24
Suffolk university campusreel dorm tour
Zibad Rahman Dorms
In this video, we look at one of the dorms Suffolk University offers
