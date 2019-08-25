Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Southern Maine (USM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for University of Southern Maine (USM), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Southern Maine (USM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Southern Maine (USM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Southern Maine (USM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Portland, ME so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Southern Maine (USM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Portland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Southern Maine (USM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern Maine (USM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Southern Maine (USM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Portland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Southern Maine (USM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Southern Maine (USM)?

Below is a list of every University of Southern Maine (USM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Southern Maine (USM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Southern Maine (USM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Southern Maine (USM) students!

What is city Portland, ME like?

Portland is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Southern Maine (USM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Southern Maine (USM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Southern Maine (USM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Southern Maine (USM) tours:

University of Southern Maine (USM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Southern Maine (USM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Portland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
10:03
Study abroad room tour 2019! kingston university via university of southern maine
Daisy Blake Dorms
Study Abroad Room Tour 2019! Kingston University via University of Southern Maine: USM is a partner school with Kingston Uni and I studied there last year. Here is a look at what study abroad accommodation looks like.
14:20
A week in my life studying abroad in london, uk!
Daisy Blake Academics
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is my first week of classes
04:35
Moving to study abroad: london, uk
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University London and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you!
10:03
Spilling the tea on study abroad! kingston university london
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here I answer some commonly asked questions.
16:06
Study abroad week in my life! london, england
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is a typical day in my life as a study abroad student.
04:55
Setting up my study abroad dorm!
Daisy Blake Dorms
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here's how I set up my student accommodation.
12:24
Week in a study abroad student's life! kingston university london
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! This week is the last week before winter break where I go to the Harry Potter Studio Tour, Sky Garden, & more!
10:35
Finals abroad! week in my life at kingston university
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is my last week of finals ft. my British friends! I study, go to the varsity tournament, and hang out with my friends!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved