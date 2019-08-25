How long do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for University of Southern Maine (USM), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Southern Maine (USM) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Southern Maine (USM) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Southern Maine (USM) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Portland, ME so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Southern Maine (USM), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Portland weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Southern Maine (USM) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Southern Maine (USM) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern Maine (USM) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Southern Maine (USM) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Portland if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Southern Maine (USM) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Southern Maine (USM)?

Below is a list of every University of Southern Maine (USM) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Southern Maine (USM) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Southern Maine (USM) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Southern Maine (USM) students!

What is city Portland, ME like?

Portland is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Southern Maine (USM).

Who are the tour guides for University of Southern Maine (USM) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Southern Maine (USM). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Southern Maine (USM) tours:

University of Southern Maine (USM), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Southern Maine (USM) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Portland and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: