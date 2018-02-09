Brown University
2024 Brown Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Brown?
What type of housing does Brown provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brown, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Brown University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brown University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brown University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brown University feel like home!
- V-Dub Dorm at Brown University
- Den Den Café Asiana Dorm at Brown University
- Quiet Green Dorm at Brown University
- Salomon Center Dorm at Brown University
- Pembroke Campus Dorm at Brown University
- Andrews Hall Dorm at Brown University
- Van Wickle Gates Dorm at Brown University
- Andrews Commons Dorm at Brown University
- Stephen Robert '62 Campus Center Dorm at Brown University
- Wriston Quadrangle Dorm at Brown University
- Andrews Hall Dorm at Brown University
- Nelson Fitness Center Dorm at Brown University
- Macmillan Hall Dorm at Brown University
- Department of Religious Studies Dorm at Brown University
- Brown University Sciences Library Dorm at Brown University
- Patriot's Court Dorm at Brown University
- Sharpe Refectory Dining Hall Dorm at Brown University
- Page-Robinson Hall Dorm at Brown University
- Brown University Dorm at Brown University
- Wayland Arch Dorm at Brown University
- Brown University College Green Dorm at Brown University
- Emery-Woolley Dormitory Dorm at Brown University
- Erickson Athletic Complex Dorm at Brown University
- Ruth J. Simmons Quadrangle Dorm at Brown University
- Randall Financial Group, LLC Dorm at Brown University
- Buxton House Dorm at Brown University
- Wayland Ave Dorm at Brown University
- The Walk (North) Dorm at Brown University
- Downtown Providence Dorm at Brown University
- Annmary Brown Memorial Dorm at Brown University
- Wickenden St Dorm at Brown University
- Thayer St Dorm at Brown University
- John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Library Dorm at Brown University
- Memorial Park Dorm at Brown University
- Sidney E Frank Hall for Life Sciences Dorm at Brown University
What are the dimensions of Brown University dorm rooms?
The Brown University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brown University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brown University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: