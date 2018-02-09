Sign Up
Brown University

2024 Brown Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Brown?

What type of housing does Brown provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brown, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Brown University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Brown University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Brown University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Brown University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Brown University dorm rooms?

The Brown University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Brown University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Brown University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:32
Nick shows off his dorm in andrews hall
Dorms
Nick walks down his hall and then shows his dorm room and roommate.
01:03
Freshmen housing at brown
Dorms
01:37
Gabi breaks down the freshman housing options at brown
Dorms
00:47
Tomi shows you around his dorm room at brown
Dorms
Tomi is a junior from Nigeria living in housing specifically for international students.
01:28
What's the campus like? how does student housing work?
Dorms
01:20
Welcome to "hotel andrews" - the freshman dorms at brown
Dorms
Hotel Andrews is a large semi-quad structure made of a main terrace and two winged dorms connected on both sides. The wings, East and West Andrews, along with the main hall, create a space known as Andrews Commons.
06:04
A freshman dorm at brown university
Sapphire Faruque Dorms
This is a typical dorm in Andrews Hall. Freshman dorms and roommates at Brown are randomly assigned so there's no way to ensure you get this kind of room (I was #blessed). One of the great things about this dorm is it's right above one of my favorite dining halls (which you'll see in another video). I love my dorm and my roommate and I worked together to make it as cozy as possible!
01:10
Rebecca raves about brown's campus & explains freshman housing options
Dorms
00:36
Take a walk with tomi through his dorm hallway
Dorms
Freshmen live with a roommate in units of 50 to 60 1st years. Following freshman year, upperclassmen pick their own rooms, such as a single or with friends in a suite or apartment, through a housing lottery system.
01:28
What's the campus like? how does student housing work?
Dorms
SHOW MORE

