Harvard University

2024 Harvard University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Harvard University?

What type of housing does Harvard University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Harvard University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Harvard University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Harvard University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Harvard University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Harvard University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Harvard University dorm rooms?

The Harvard University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Harvard University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Harvard University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:23
A glimpse at lowell house
Dorms
Lowell House is currently under construction at this time. However, when it does open back up again it is home to upperclassmen dorms and another dining hall. Interesting to note the bell tower at the top rings at the top of every hour letting you know what time it is.
02:32
Sung explores the "quadfest", and discusses upperclassmen housing at the quad
Dorms
Quad Fest is a huge event where people come together and watch performances and participate in events. A great place to relax as it is completely surrounded by Harvard buildings. Food trucks are huge at Harvard's quad campus. Stop by these food trucks for great new and tasty treats to spruce up your day.
09:22
Harvard dorm tour 2019
Matthew Chang Dorms
This is my freshman dorm, in Holworthy Hall!
00:38
Linda gives advice to prospective students
Dorms
Linda's Advice to prospective students: Always look into other schools because you never know what school you might just fall in love with.
02:15
Sung shows winthrop courtyard and talks about upperclassmen housing
Dorms
This housing quad overlooks the river, hence the "river rats" nickname given to the students who live here. Apparently river houses have a lot of rats...it's probably a joke.
02:14
Sung talks about student housing at harvard and explains the blocking system
Dorms
Student housing at Harvard is selected at random your first year. Prior to coming to school, you fill out a quick survey and it helps place you with people who share similar interest with you as well as have similar preferences.
02:24
Sung talks about bikes on campus and freshman dorms
Dorms
Bikes are huge on campus, similar to Zipcar you can rent bikes and drop them off whenever you are done with it.
11:39
Move-in day vlog | harvard freshman 2019
Jordan Sanchez Dorms
Join me as I move into my freshmen dorm at Harvard College! I'm living in Weld Hall (best hall), which is right next to Widener Library, with four roommates. Weld Hall consists of 5-6 person suites and gender-inclusive housing; some students enjoy the luxury of in-suite bathrooms. Weld has a kitchen, vending machines (snacks and supplies), laundry machines, and is home to Yard Operations and Dorm Crew :)
01:01
Meet kevin! and hear about his harvard experience
Dorms
Kevin is in UC with me the acapella group. He chose Harvard because of the resources that the school has to offer as well as the strong and smart community that Harvard has. Diversity is huge at Harvard and it makes it so interesting for students to meet new people.
18:37
My first week at college... cleaning dorms | harvard pre-orientation vlog 2019
Jordan Sanchez Dorms
Harvard's incoming freshmen have the opportunity in participating in up to two of six pre-orientation programs that take place during the last full week of August; these programs vary by interest (community service, arts, international cultures, etc). I participated in Fall Clean Up to make some $$$! You, your captain, and your crew (about 16 people total) spend the entire week cleaning student dorms (we spent most of our time in Cabot House, and upperclassmen house, but the video features Canaday Hall, a freshmen dorm). My crew and I became extremely close and we all had a blast :)
SHOW MORE

