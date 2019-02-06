Sign Up
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

2024 MIT Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at MIT?

What type of housing does MIT provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at MIT, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 70.0
Women's Dorms true 6.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 5.0
Fraternity Housing true 15.0
Single-student Apartments true 2.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 1.0
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorm rooms?

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:28
Tour of my dorm room
Annie Bryan Dorms
In this video I'll take you through my dorm room, and talk about what's useful to bring to college!
01:00
Walk through maseeh hall, one of the oldest dorms
Dorms
Masseh Hall is a co-ed dormitory and houses 490 students. It includes single, double, triple, and quad rooms, and also includes one of the largest dining halls on campus. It is located in the heart of campus, and the dorm motto is "Be you, with us."
00:18
The main lobby of maseeh hall, a main dorm on camp
Dorms
Maseeh Residents, referred to a Maseehdonians, use this space to host community events, such as midnight burgers overlooking the charles river.
01:34
How i met my roommate!
Annie Bryan Dorms
In this video, I talk about how I met both of my roommates!
05:09
Dorm life at mit
Annie Bryan Dorms
I'll show you around my dorm, and talk a bit about dorm life at MIT!
04:52
Day in my life at mit
Annie Bryan Dorms
In this video, I will be taking you guys through what a typical day is like at MIT, from eating in the dining halls, to going to class, to working out with friends!
01:12
Grt's and housing policy
Annie Bryan Dorms
In this video, I'll talk about GRT's (Graduate Resident Tutors), as well as where freshman can live! There are 10 dorms on campus, and I talk a bit about dorm culture.
00:45
Hear about east campus, a 400 person residential quad
Dorms
East Campus comprises 10 residence halls within its two buildings, also known as "Parallels". Each of the 10 halls has a distinct culture and personality. For example, First West is known for a laid-back, tight-knit and friendly environment, whereas Third West self-identifies as a social hall whose residents like video games and cooking.
01:00
Tour of mccormick hall
Annie Bryan Dorms
I live in McCormick Hall, the only all-girls dorm at MIT! In this video, I'll show you inside the dorm.

