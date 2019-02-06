What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at MIT?

What type of housing does MIT provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at MIT, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 70.0 Women's Dorms true 6.0 Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true 5.0 Fraternity Housing true 15.0 Single-student Apartments true 2.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true 1.0 Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorm rooms?

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: