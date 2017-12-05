Sign Up
Dartmouth College

2024 Dartmouth Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Dartmouth?

What type of housing does Dartmouth provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Dartmouth, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Dartmouth College ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Dartmouth College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Dartmouth College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Dartmouth College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Dartmouth College dorm rooms?

The Dartmouth College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Dartmouth College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Dartmouth College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

09:49
Dartmouth freshman dorm room tour
Dakota Ma Dorms
I show you my room! I lived in a 2 room double with a half bath at Dartmouth College. The freshman residential experience is really something Dartmouth has put a lot of time and effort into making great. I also go over the housing process/room selection/roommate selection process at Dartmouth for incoming freshmen (and beyond)!
00:55
Joelle talks about housing options at dartmouth
Dorms
02:02
An inside look at joelle's room at dartmouth
Dorms
00:59
Joelle tells you about housing at dartmouth
Dorms
Students really have two places to live while at Dartmouth. Whether you live on campus or at the off-campus houses, each room will generally take the same shape and include a bed dressers and a few add-ons like shelves and maybe a desk.
03:33
Moving out of dartmouth
Dakota Ma Dorms
Move out day is hectic! After my first year of college, I vlogged my move out process and show you bits of my dorm!

