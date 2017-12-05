Dartmouth College
2024 Dartmouth Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Dartmouth?
What type of housing does Dartmouth provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Dartmouth, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Dartmouth College ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Dartmouth College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Dartmouth College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Dartmouth College feel like home!
- Umpleby's Bakery Cafe Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Morano Gelato Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Moore Psychology Building Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Baker-Berry Library Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Traditionally Trendy Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Wheeler Hall Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Filene Auditorium Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Dirt Cowboy Cafe Dorm at Dartmouth College
- Molly's Dorm at Dartmouth College
- The Dartmouth Green Dorm at Dartmouth College
What are the dimensions of Dartmouth College dorm rooms?
The Dartmouth College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Dartmouth College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Dartmouth College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: