Yale University

2024 Yale University Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Yale University ?

What type of housing does Yale University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Yale University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Yale University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Yale University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Yale University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Yale University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Yale University dorm rooms?

The Yale University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Yale University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Yale University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:53
Harold breaks down the residential college system at yale
Dorms
Every year Freshmen get sorted into one of the 14 residential colleges. Most of the Freshmen do live on Old Campus; however, there is still a large Freshman community living in their actual college from the start of their Yale careers!
01:07
Jonathan edward's courtyard
Dorms
JE's courtyard is intimate and beautiful. We also have an annual tulip endowment!
01:17
Take a walk across campus with harold!
Dorms
This area is usually bustling during the day as students make their way to class, head to the library, or just hang out and commute through campus!
02:30
Noelle's suite and dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to my suite! At Yale, we live in singles or doubles connected by a common room. I live with my five closest friends in Jonathan Edwards College, and I couldn't be happier!
01:59
A tour of je-- with sammy (pt. 2)
Dorms
Join me and Sammy as we take a fun tour around the best res college at Yale!
00:46
Harold shows you around jonathan edwards college!
Dorms
Welcome to Jonathan Edwards College, or "The Richest College at Yale". When it is warmer out this area is absolutely bustling with students hanging out, playing games, or studying on the grass.
02:51
A tour of je-- with sammy! (pt1)
Dorms
Join me and Sammy as we take a fun tour around the best res college at Yale!
01:25
Walk through the freshman residential quad with harold!
Dorms
Lets take a walk through the Freshman Residential Quad - a walk down memory lane! The Old campus is the oldest are of Yale, and is the primary residence area for Freshmen. It also holds the offices for the Classics, English, Comparative Literature, and Philosophy. It has 14 buildings, including 8 Dorms and 2 Chapels.
00:46
Harold shows you the main residential quad at yale
Dorms
The Old campus is the oldest are of Yale, and is the primary residence area for Freshmen. It also holds the offices for the Classics, English, Comparative Literature, and Philosophy. It has 14 buildings, including 8 Dorms and 2 Chapels.
00:56
Harold gives you a tour of ezra stiles college
Dorms
We are now walking through Ezra Stiles college, one of the residential colleges here at Yale. Ezra Stiles is known for having the best dining hall on campus, with some of the most amazing pizza you will ever have!
Yale University

06:21
Yale dorm tour (freshman dorm)
Arnold Setiadi Dorms
I will be giving you a dorm tour of my freshman college suite here at Yale University! All Yale Undergrads are randomly split into 14 different residential colleges; luckily, I was placed into the best one: Pierson! YouTube: Arnold Setiadi.

Yale University Benjamin Franklin College at Yale University

00:37
Views from benjamin franklin college
Dorms
Welcome to Benjamin Franklin College!
01:14
Harold shows you around the buttery student kitchen in benjamin franklin college!
Dorms
Each residential college at Yale has a buttery. It is a late-night cafe with cheap food for purchase and fun basement games like foosball, ping-pong, and billiards!

Yale University Berkeley College

01:17
Take a walk across campus with harold!
Dorms
This area is usually bustling during the day as students make their way to class, head to the library, or just hang out and commute through campus!

Yale University Branford College

00:54
Take a tour of branford college! - harold's favorite college at yale
Dorms
Welcome to Branford College - the most beautiful Residential College at Yale! I give you a glimpse of the exact spot where I fell in love with Yale when I visited campus as a prospective student.
