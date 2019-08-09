Yale University
2024 Yale University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Yale University ?
What type of housing does Yale University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Yale University , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Yale University ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Yale University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Yale University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Yale University feel like home!
- Rosenkranz Hall Dorm at Yale University
- Jonathan Edwards College Dorm at Yale University
- Berkeley College Dorm at Yale University
- Old Campus Courtyard Dorm at Yale University
- Sterling Memorial Library Dorm at Yale University
- Becton Engineering and Applied Science Center Dorm at Yale University
- Benjamin Franklin College at Yale University Dorm at Yale University
- Henry R. Luce Hall Dorm at Yale University
- Arthur K. Watson Hall Dorm at Yale University
- Ezra Stiles College Dorm at Yale University
- Yale University Dorm at Yale University
- Yale Old Campus Dorm at Yale University
- Branford College Dorm at Yale University
- The Silliman Acorn Dorm at Yale University
What are the dimensions of Yale University dorm rooms?
The Yale University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Yale University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Yale University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: