Welcome to my suite! At Yale, we live in singles or doubles connected by a common room. I live with my five closest friends in Jonathan Edwards College, and I couldn't be happier! FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Yale University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to Yale University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Yale University dorm for you. Yale University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Yale University. In this Yale University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Jonathan Edwards College, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Yale University residence halls and Yale University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Yale University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Yale University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Yale University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Yale dorms along with the above video. The Yale University housing and dormitory options include Benjamin Franklin College, Berkeley College, Branford College, Davenport College, Ezra Stiles College, Grace Hopper College, Morse College, and more. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Yale University housing in Jonathan Edwards College on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Yale University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Yale University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Yale University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Yale University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Yale University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Yale dorms your home means making the most out of the Yale University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Yale University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Yale University and use this Yale University dorm tour in Curtis Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.