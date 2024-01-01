YOU'RE WATCHING
California Lutheran University (CLU) Campus
Samuelson chapel
Even though "Lutheran" is in the name, Cal Lu has no intention of converting its students or forcing any ideologies onto students. There is a religious atmosphere at Cal Lu through organizations and clubs on campus, which include non-Christian clubs such as a Hillel (Jewish) club, a Muslim Students Alliance and a chapter of the Latter-day Saint (Mormon) Student Association. University Chapel is every Thursday in this chapel and is optional for all students and faculty. University Chapel is very inclusive as a reflection of our campus community and student body, chapel consists of Jewish and Christian readings and more. Chapel hour (11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.) is the time on Thursdays when University Chapel is held, and at that time no students have classes, so it is basically an hour-long lunch break. Students are required to take one lower-division and one upper-division religion class. Lower-division religion classes can be more on the historical side, while upper-division courses are more debate and research centered and can be really interesting.
Cal lu's history preserved in this little blue house
The Pederson Ranch House, more commonly known as the Music House, which is where the music department offices are. This was the original house on the original Pederson Ranch before the land was designated for a school. The house was built in 1913 and relocated to its current spot on campus in 1986. The house has been designated as a Ventura County Historical Landmark.
Gilbert arena
Gilbert Arena holds basketball games, volleyball games and campus events. A lot of Orientation Weekend events are held in the gym and other campus-sponsored events.
Symphony of frogs
The sound of the frogs at night croaking in the little stream that runs through Kingsmen Park is the most serene lullaby.
Meet rissa, your cal lutheran tour guide, and her copper friend, gumby!!
Get to know your tour guide, sophomore Rissa, and get ready to experience the amazing little private university of Cal Lutheran through her eyes!
Walking past memorial field, formerly known as mt. clef field
Memorial Field, is home to CLU's annual Homecoming Carnival and is a place where many local teams will hold practice and students will come to play a fun game of soccer. Memorial Field used to be known as Mt. Clef Field. Before the William Roland Stadium was built across the street, Mt. Clef Field was home to Mt. Clef Stadium, CLU's former main stadium. Back then, it had tall sets of bleachers, which now have been removed.
Meet freshman (ma)kenna
Makenna is a freshman business major living in Mt. Clef Hall, which is the best freshman res hall at Cal Lu. Kenna came to Cal Lu because she fell in love with the school and campus while her sister, a recent alum, was enrolled and living here. She was attracted to the business program and is now involved in the CLU chapter of Delta Sigma Pi, which is our business fraternity.
The spine
The Spine is the main walk of campus that everything is connected to. Events happen at the flagpole and clubs will promote themselves and recruit members along the Spine like in Pitch Perfect. The campus pretty much empties out on the weekends because we have 50% commuters and a lot of residents go home, but there are still events and things to do.
Meet a cal lutheran student veteran
Navy Vet Fernan Diamse is a junior pursuing a psychology degree, who is involved in Veteran Resources and CLU Choir. Fernan is one of many veterans who decided to start or finish their degrees at Cal Lu after serving in the military. Cal Lu's Office of Veteran Resources assists veterans in their transition into the college experience and the Cal Lu community.
All students have classes in humanities at some point.
This building has a lot of classrooms. In four semesters I have had only 1 without a class in this building. The upstairs lounge is a great place to do homework or study between classes. Faculty offices are also upstairs and all professors have office hours throughout the week, if any students have questions or need to talk. The art exhibit changes every couple of weeks and is really cool to pick up on some around the world culture.
California Lutheran University (CLU)
Student union
The Student Union is a place for socializing and studying. Events are hosted her regularly and it is a great place to hold a study group. Plus it is close to Centrum Cafe is you want to get a bunch of food for a study group. There is a printing station that is closer to the freshmen dorms than the library. You can store your lunch in the kitchen and commuters can use lockers. Career Services is upstairs and can help you find jobs during college or after graduation. Other offices in the student union include Veteran Resources, ASCLUG (student government), and Study Abroad.
Take a look at clu's rec center
The Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center has a wonderful weight room and popular elliptical machines in the Forest Fitness Center. There are also classrooms and a dance room, in which yoga classes and self-defense classes are held. Our rec center is home to the Gilbert Arena and the Lundring Events Center, where I voted for the first time in the 2016 Presidential Election. Cal Lu's Core 21 requires at least 1 credit of physical education classes, but the options are endless. Tai Chi is highly recommended if you want to spend 50 minutes twice a week thinking about absolutely nothing except arm movement, foot placement and the flow of energy through your body.