College of William and Mary Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are College of William and Mary virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. College of William and Mary is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of College of William and Mary virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the College of William and Mary vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the College of William and Mary campus by taking you around Williamsburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a College of William and Mary virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit College of William and Mary in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of College of William and Mary is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the College of William and Mary people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting College of William and Mary and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting College of William and Mary in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at College of William and Mary?

For your convenience, below is a list of College of William and Mary places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a College of William and Mary virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring College of William and Mary on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting College of William and Mary in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the College of William and Mary virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a College of William and Mary virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a College of William and Mary virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting College of William and Mary in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour College of William and Mary. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience College of William and Mary and Williamsburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:14
Welcome to swem library
Academics
Inside the library, you'll find plenty of space to work and even more computers to do work on. The library is very spacious so you'll never have trouble finding a spot. As you walk through the library you'll find tons of equipment, even a recording studio downstairs.
00:17
Meet ben! and get ready to experience william & mary through his eyes
Campus
Meet Ben a double major in history and government, he will be taking you around campus! N/A
01:28
Ben shows you around his double dorm room
Dorms
18x13 room to live in and share with two people. Each room comes with a closet and desk. The cool aspect is that you get a sink in the room, however, the bathroom is down the hall.
00:31
What goes on in the dorms
Dorms
Showing you guys what happens in Jefferson Hall 24/7.
00:30
A quick tour of ancient campus
Campus
William and Mary is the first university in the United States. The second oldest college, they were founded in 1693. At the time the campus had three buildings the presidents' house, the president's office, and the Wren building.
00:36
Ben shows you a typical wren building classroom
Academics
The Wren Building is full of all kinds of historical information, just as a museum would, but it also has classrooms. The old school classrooms that Thomas Jefferson used are still used today.
00:17
Get ready to check out the sunken gardens
The campus has three parts here at William and Mary. There is ancient campus, old campus, and the new campus.
01:16
Check out the sunken gardens!
Academics
William and Mary is a liberal arts school. This means that there is a wide variety of classes offered here. In the Sunken Gardens, you can see all of the different buildings each housing a specific discipline.
00:43
Get ready to check out swem library!
Academics
Swem Library is where all students go to study and do work and grab a great cup of joe. Flex dollars are provided to you via your WM card at the beginning of the year and can be reloaded when you run out.
00:52
Ben stops for a quick thomas jefferson history story
Thomas Jefferson is one of the most famous alumni from W and M. This statue is a gift from UVA, a payback for a loan that Thomas Jefferson gave them to start the school. Stories surrounding the statue say that this is the original peeping tom.
