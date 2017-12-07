Sign Up
Emory University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Emory University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Emory University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Emory University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Emory University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Emory University campus by taking you around Atlanta. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Emory University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Emory University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Emory University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Emory University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Emory University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Emory University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Emory University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Emory University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Emory University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Emory University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Emory University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Emory University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Emory University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Emory University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Emory University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Emory University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Emory University and Atlanta during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:43
Mikaila shows you a typical emory classroom
Academics
Take a peek at these classrooms! Emory is a medium sized school so there are not a lot of lecture halls. The classrooms get smaller as you make your way through your major and the teachers at Emory love helping out.
00:12
"walking to the main quad - going to the chem building...huh!"
Singing and dancing around campus is allowed!
00:31
Emory's beautiful chem building
Academics
The most beautiful building on campus is by far the Chemistry building. Brand new and full of smart technology and fresh equipment this place will make your mouth drop.
01:38
Mikaila gives you a tour of emory's library!
Academics
Tour of the library, a place that Mikaila has rarely never been to. The way that it works is the higher up you get the quieter it gets. Don't get caught playing with the stacks though!
00:31
Mikaila shows you around the duc-ling dining hall
Food
The Duc is the main dining hall for students at Emory. All you want you can find here at the Duc.
00:28
Mikaila gives you a glimpse of cox hall dining
Food
Cox Hall is a typical food court style dining option on campus. Tacos, barbeque, froyo, and even coke freestyle machines!
00:43
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus!
Academics
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot on campus! Up here on the 10th floor of the library, you can see so far out. Take a break and come up here to smell the fresh air and listen to the birds.
01:09
Mikaila shows you her favorite spot to do work
Academics
01:35
Mikaila gives you a special look at ice's diwali celebration! (indian cultural exchange)
The ICE (Indian Cultural Exchange) hosts a Diwali celebration, one of the most popular events on campus all year. Good luck getting a ticket.
01:00
Mikaila shows you a typical emory lecture hall
Academics
Take a look at a typical lecture hall at Emory. Most commonly used for freshmen lectures, it is rare that you have a class this big here at Emory.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved