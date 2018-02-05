Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Columbia University in the City of New York Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Columbia University in the City of New York?

Visiting Columbia University in the City of New York depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Columbia University in the City of New York twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 8102 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Columbia University in the City of New York?

The Columbia University in the City of New York admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Morningside Inn at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Hotel Newton at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Marrakech Hotel NYC at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Aloft Harlem at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Hotel Wales at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Riverside Tower Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Edgewater-NYC Area at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Hotel New York City-Broadway at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • ArtHouse Hotel New York City at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Comfort Inn at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Upper East Side at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Lucerne Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Franklin Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Hotel Belleclaire at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Broadway Hotel & Hostel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Holiday Inn Express Bronx NYC - Stadium Area at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Hotel Beacon at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Empire Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Jazz on The Park Hostel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • HI New York City Hostel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites New York City Central Park at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Central Park North at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Hudson New York at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Park West Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Saint Nicholas Inn B&B at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Harlem Grand at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Courtyard by Marriott Long Island City/New York Manhattan View at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • InterContinental New York Barclay at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Surrey at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Edge Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Holiday Inn - Manhattan View at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Marmara Manhattan at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Hilton Family of Hotels in New York City - Sales Office at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Belnord Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Courtyard by Marriott Edgewater NYC Area at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • The Excelsior Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Royal Park Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Long Island City LGA Hotel at Columbia University in the City of New York

What do families do in New York when they visit Columbia University in the City of New York?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Columbia University in the City of New York and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Columbia University in the City of New York?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:33
Meet narizza from columbia university in the city of new york!
Hi! I'm Narizza from the Big Island of Hawaii. Come along with me on a tour of Columbia University where I am currently spending my first year!
01:15
Welcome to columbia's quad!
Campus
In the middle of Columbia's Quad is college walk! You enter from 116th and Broadway or Amsterdam into our open campus. During the winter, Columbia lights the trees for a beautiful sight. Around the quad are the main places every student goes to for class, studying, or even getting a bite! This is probably the place you see pictured on our pamphlets.
00:19
Downtown views from above amsterdam avenue!
Campus
The bridge right above Amsterdam Avenue is a must-see when visiting Columbia's campus. There are views of uptown and bustling downtown from this very spot!
01:35
Why the bridge is my favorite place
A place where not a lot of people study- but should! On a nice day, you can feel the sun bounce on your skin as you chill upon this park-like bridge. This is Narizza's must-see choice because it's the perfect place to reflect and envision an awesome college experience here in New York City!
02:02
A typical seminar-style classroom
Academics
Columbia has two main learning environments. This is a typical classroom setting! In a class of usually 12-20 students, you really get focused one-on-one time with your instructor. This building is extremely old thus our chalkboards, creaky wood, and sometimes flickering lights! Hamilton, like other academic buildings, are usually open until 11pm so if you prefer to study in a classroom- you can find yourself one in here!
02:10
Butler library, the quiet place
Academics
Imagine studying here for finals week. You're stressed about a grade or you really just want to get this semester over with...Right before the first night of finals, Columbia's Marching Band plays an array of songs (cheerful yet off-tune) and jokingly roasts Columbia for half an hour. This library is known to be a place of stress; however, we do still continue traditions that let you relax a little.
00:14
Views of butler library
Campus
If you listen to music while you study- you better bring a pair of earphones here! Butler is the most quiet place to study on campus. It's the go-to place for printing, studying, looking at rare books/manuscripts, getting a quick snack from the cafe (try the sweet hot chocolate!), or even just exploring some marble halls.
02:10
Xabier describes columbia's student body
We're named the most diverse Ivy League school but that also means being in a space with different ideas. So many types of students come here and talking to any one on this campus is definitely a learning opportunity from someone else and getting to know their perspective.
00:56
Hamilton lobby
Academics
The Columbia Core is a unique trait of Columbia University. This is where you have intellectual conversations about the Canon whether it be praising or critiquing it. Dean James J. Valentini's office is here and he's the coolest Dean you'll ever meet. The Core Office is also located here if you have any questions about what a Columbia education is centered around. Fun fact: The bathrooms in this building are on separate floors! Why oh why did the old engineers think that was a good idea?
00:23
Lecture time at columbia
Academics
Frontiers of Science is a Core class for Columbia College students. This lecture hall, Horace Mann, holds almost 500 students! Sometimes the lectures drag on but we attend anyway because we need to participate with our iClickers.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved