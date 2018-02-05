Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Columbia University in the City of New York Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Columbia University in the City of New York tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 90 tour videos for Columbia University in the City of New York, so you can expect to spend between 270 to 450 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Columbia University in the City of New York and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Columbia University in the City of New York tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Columbia University in the City of New York tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Columbia University in the City of New York in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Columbia University in the City of New York, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Columbia University in the City of New York website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Columbia University in the City of New York tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Columbia University in the City of New York starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Columbia University in the City of New York students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Columbia University in the City of New York admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Columbia University in the City of New York?

Below is a list of every Columbia University in the City of New York building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Columbia University in the City of New York tour?

All CampusReel tours for Columbia University in the City of New York include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Columbia University in the City of New York students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Columbia University in the City of New York.

Who are the tour guides for Columbia University in the City of New York on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Columbia University in the City of New York. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Columbia University in the City of New York tours:

Columbia University in the City of New York, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Columbia University in the City of New York is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Columbia University in the City of New York in person.

00:33
Meet narizza from columbia university in the city of new york!
Hi! I'm Narizza from the Big Island of Hawaii. Come along with me on a tour of Columbia University where I am currently spending my first year!
01:15
Welcome to columbia's quad!
Campus
In the middle of Columbia's Quad is college walk! You enter from 116th and Broadway or Amsterdam into our open campus. During the winter, Columbia lights the trees for a beautiful sight. Around the quad are the main places every student goes to for class, studying, or even getting a bite! This is probably the place you see pictured on our pamphlets.
00:19
Downtown views from above amsterdam avenue!
Campus
The bridge right above Amsterdam Avenue is a must-see when visiting Columbia's campus. There are views of uptown and bustling downtown from this very spot!
01:35
Why the bridge is my favorite place
A place where not a lot of people study- but should! On a nice day, you can feel the sun bounce on your skin as you chill upon this park-like bridge. This is Narizza's must-see choice because it's the perfect place to reflect and envision an awesome college experience here in New York City!
02:02
A typical seminar-style classroom
Academics
Columbia has two main learning environments. This is a typical classroom setting! In a class of usually 12-20 students, you really get focused one-on-one time with your instructor. This building is extremely old thus our chalkboards, creaky wood, and sometimes flickering lights! Hamilton, like other academic buildings, are usually open until 11pm so if you prefer to study in a classroom- you can find yourself one in here!
02:10
Butler library, the quiet place
Academics
Imagine studying here for finals week. You're stressed about a grade or you really just want to get this semester over with...Right before the first night of finals, Columbia's Marching Band plays an array of songs (cheerful yet off-tune) and jokingly roasts Columbia for half an hour. This library is known to be a place of stress; however, we do still continue traditions that let you relax a little.
00:14
Views of butler library
Campus
If you listen to music while you study- you better bring a pair of earphones here! Butler is the most quiet place to study on campus. It's the go-to place for printing, studying, looking at rare books/manuscripts, getting a quick snack from the cafe (try the sweet hot chocolate!), or even just exploring some marble halls.
02:10
Xabier describes columbia's student body
We're named the most diverse Ivy League school but that also means being in a space with different ideas. So many types of students come here and talking to any one on this campus is definitely a learning opportunity from someone else and getting to know their perspective.
00:56
Hamilton lobby
Academics
The Columbia Core is a unique trait of Columbia University. This is where you have intellectual conversations about the Canon whether it be praising or critiquing it. Dean James J. Valentini's office is here and he's the coolest Dean you'll ever meet. The Core Office is also located here if you have any questions about what a Columbia education is centered around. Fun fact: The bathrooms in this building are on separate floors! Why oh why did the old engineers think that was a good idea?
00:23
Lecture time at columbia
Academics
Frontiers of Science is a Core class for Columbia College students. This lecture hall, Horace Mann, holds almost 500 students! Sometimes the lectures drag on but we attend anyway because we need to participate with our iClickers.
