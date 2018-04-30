Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

Visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Baltimore as well. Remember that Baltimore is also catering to 5862 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Baltimore. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • The Ivy Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Radisson Hotel at Cross Keys, Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore at The Johns Hopkins Medical Campus at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Baltimore Downtown, MD at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Baltimore Marriott Inner Harbor at Camden Yards at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Inn at The Colonnade Baltimore - a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • The Biltmore Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Holiday Inn Baltimore-Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hotel RL Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hilton Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • The Inn at Cross Keys at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hotel Revival Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Lord Baltimore Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Staybridge Suites Baltimore - Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Sheraton Inner Harbor Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Baltimore-Downtown at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Motel 6 Baltimore City MD at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hampton Inn Baltimore-Downtown-Convention Center at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Delta Hotels by Marriott Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Baltimore Downtown at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Envy Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • HI Baltimore Hostel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Baltimore Plaza Hotel at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Midtown Inn at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Baltimore Marriott Waterfront at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Center of Baltimore Luxury Townhouse at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Sleep Inn & Suites Downtown Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/ Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Royal Sonesta Harbor Court Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Brookshire Suites Inner Harbor, BW Premier Collection at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Crowne Plaza Baltimore Dwntn Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Sagamore Pendry Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • WhyHotel Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hotel Brexton at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Pier 5 Hotel Baltimore, Curio Collection by Hilton at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Quality Inn Downtown at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hyatt Place Baltimore/Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • 1840s Carrollton Inn at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Executive Inn at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Harbor Magic Hotels at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Rachael's Dowry Bed and Breakfast at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • 4 East Madison Inn at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • BlancNoir at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Kimpton Hotel Monaco Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Baltimore Downtown/Inner Harbor at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Mt. Washington Conference Center at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • Admiral Fell Inn, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
  • The Inn at Henderson's Wharf, an Ascend Hotel Collection Member at Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

What do families do in Baltimore when they visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Baltimore. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Baltimore.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:17
Welcome to johns hopkins!!!!
Campus
WELCOME TO JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY!! Lisa will take you around campus and give you insight on what it's like to be a Hopkins Blue Jay!
00:36
Walk through campus with lisa!
Campus
Lisa tells you how big Homewood campus is and how Hopkins is split into undergraduate and graduate campuses throughout Baltimore
00:17
Keyser quad - the centre of hopkins!
Campus
Take a look around Keyser Quad, the heart of Hopkins campus! A lot of traditions/festivities such as Lighting of the Quads (a pre-exam winter festivity) are held here. \\
00:30
What's the weather like in baltimore?
Definitely be ready to experience all four seasons in Baltimore and DON'T FORGET TO PACK YOUR UMBRELLA!!
01:02
Sudgie loves hopkins (and popeyes!!!)
Campus
Sudgie talks about her favourite classes this semester and why she chose Hopkins while enjoying some quality fried chicken from Popeyes.
00:22
Breezeway
Campus
All students are said to walk through the Breezeway at least once throughout the day since it's the central area of campus. It also offers an amazing view of campus and the engineering quad!
00:31
Freshman quad
Campus
The Freshman Quad is the central location of most dorms and the main dining hall for first year students. It's super close to the Rec Centre and the library!
01:26
Collete walks you through her freshman dorm in wolman hall
Dorms
Collete gives you an exclusive tour of her suite in Wolman Hall and explains all the reasons why she LOVES her Freshman dorm!!
00:15
Check out the wolman hall common rooms!
Dorms
Check out the Wolman Hall common room - one of Collete's favourite parts about living in Wolman! Every floor has its own common room that serves as a hang-out area for students.
00:30
Kat shows you around amrii
Dorms
AMRII (Alumni Memorial Residence Hall) is one of the two traditional style Freshman campus dorms. Kat gives you a brief look around her room that she shares with her roommate! AMRI and AMRII are considered to be more "social" since all of the floors are connected by stairs and has a more "open" layout. A lot of people will keep their doors open for neighbours and friends to swing by and hang out!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved