When is the best time to visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

Visiting Johns Hopkins University (JHU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Baltimore as well. Remember that Baltimore is also catering to 5862 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

The Johns Hopkins University (JHU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Baltimore. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Baltimore when they visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Baltimore. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Baltimore.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Johns Hopkins University (JHU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

