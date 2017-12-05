Sign Up
Georgetown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Georgetown University ?

Visiting Georgetown University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Georgetown University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Washington as well. Remember that Washington is also catering to 7168 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Georgetown University ?

The Georgetown University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Washington. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Washington Marriott Georgetown at Georgetown University
  • Kimpton Hotel Palomar Washington DC at Georgetown University
  • Georgetown Suites at Georgetown University
  • Georgetown University Hotel & Conference Center at Georgetown University
  • The Georgetown Inn at Georgetown University
  • Avenue Suites Georgetown at Georgetown University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC/Georgetown Area at Georgetown University
  • Hotel Hive at Georgetown University
  • Melrose Georgetown Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Hyatt Centric Arlington at Georgetown University
  • Georgetown Suites Harbour at Georgetown University
  • The Avery Georgetown at Georgetown University
  • Le Méridien Arlington at Georgetown University
  • Holiday Inn Rosslyn @ Key Bridge at Georgetown University
  • Kimpton Glover Park Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Washington DC Georgetown at Georgetown University
  • The Watergate Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Arlington/Courthouse Plaza at Georgetown University
  • Comfort Inn Downtown DC/Convention Center at Georgetown University
  • The River Inn at Georgetown University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Arlington Rosslyn at Georgetown University
  • The Westin Arlington Gateway at Georgetown University
  • Adam's Inn at Georgetown University
  • The Westin Georgetown, Washington D.C. at Georgetown University
  • Hamilton Hotel - Washington DC. at Georgetown University
  • The Westin Washington, D.C. City Center at Georgetown University
  • Beacon Hotel & Corporate Quarters at Georgetown University
  • Clarion Collection Hotel Arlington Court Suites at Georgetown University
  • Hampton Inn Washington-Downtown-Convention Center at Georgetown University
  • HighRoad Hostel & Suites Washington DC at Georgetown University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Washington, DC/Foggy Bottom at Georgetown University
  • The Graham Washington DC Georgetown, Tapestry Collection by Hilton at Georgetown University
  • The Darcy Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton at Georgetown University
  • Windsor Inn Hotel at Georgetown University
  • The Normandy Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel at Georgetown University
  • The Wink Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Capital Hilton at Georgetown University
  • Fairmont Washington D.C., Georgetown at Georgetown University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Arlington Rosslyn at Georgetown University
  • The Inn of Rosslyn at Georgetown University
  • Hilton Arlington at Georgetown University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Washington, DC/Foggy Bottom at Georgetown University
  • The Quincy Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Grand Hyatt Washington at Georgetown University
  • Washington Marriott Wardman Park at Georgetown University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Washington DC Downtown at Georgetown University
  • Windsor Park Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Washington DC/Connecticut Avenue at Georgetown University
  • The Fairfax at Embassy Row at Georgetown University
  • The Baron Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Key Bridge Marriott at Georgetown University
  • The Georgetown House at Georgetown University
  • Omni Shoreham Hotel at Georgetown University
  • Washington Hilton at Georgetown University
  • Hyatt Place Washington Dc/Georgetown/West End at Georgetown University
  • West End part of the Georgetown Collection at Georgetown University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Arlington Rosslyn Key Bridge at Georgetown University
  • Hyatt Place Washington Dc/ White House at Georgetown University
  • Hyatt Regency Washington On Capitol Hill at Georgetown University

What do families do in Washington when they visit Georgetown University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Washington. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Georgetown University and see for yourself how the student make use of Washington.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Georgetown University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:35
Mack tells you why he chose georgetown
Academics
Mack chose Georgetown because of the location. Being close to D.C. is a great bonus and coming from a small town, Washington has so much to offer to students. His interests are in International Relations so putting yourself near the heart of all things politics is key.
00:50
Leah explains her favorite/least favorite parts of georgetown as an international student
Academics
Favorite thing: There is a huge international community here at Georgetown with a huge emphasis on race. Students are all willing to help those who are new to the process. Least favorite thing: Adjusting to the whole new environment with new traditions and language is always going to be difficult. Having friends that are willing to help make it so much easier.
00:25
"i think the student body is incredible"
The student body is incredible, full of a ton of open and collaborative people.All in all, Georgetown is a really happy place.
01:17
Pricilla breaks down the dining options at georgetown
Food
There are plenty of options for food at Georgetown. Leo's is the dining hall on campus, with both an upstairs and downstairs. The food is all purchased via meal swipes. You get three meal swipes a day for your choice of food. Chick Fil A is not on meal swipe but is always a great place to grab some awesome chicken.
01:40
Camrny shows you her favorite spot to study in the healey family student center
Academics
The Healey Family Student Center is Camryn's favorite place to study. A brand new building is designed to accommodate the student's needs. Rent out a study room or find a space in the hallways. The Hilltops is a cafe bar where you can grab a quick snack as you study.
01:18
"do you have any advice for prospective students?"
Campus
Why did you choose Georgetown? On my visit to Georgetown, I wasn't quite sure where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do. The people here at Georgetown helped me along the process and made me feel comfortable here.
01:43
Camryn and leah talk about the nightlife at georgetown!
A typical night out for a student at Georgetown can mean many things. There are always pre-games with friends on campus and then after students commonly head out to the bars or restaurants for the latter part of the night.
00:27
Views from the georgetown farmer's market!
Food
The Georgetown Farmers Market is a fresh fruit and food market. The range of options is amazing, held every Wednesday come on by to grab a pizza, bubble tea, and much much more.
00:52
"what do you guys think of the student body at georgetown?"
The student body at Georgetown is ad diverse as it can get anywhere. Just take a look around and you'll find an amazing group of people to make friends with.
00:17
Late night food?
Food
If you and your friends are looking for food late at night there are tons of options around campus including falafel!!
