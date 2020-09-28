How long do Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 8 tour videos for Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD), so you can expect to spend between 24 to 40 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Columbus, OH so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Columbus weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Columbus if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)?

Below is a list of every Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) students!

What is city Columbus, OH like?

Columbus is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD).

Who are the tour guides for Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) tours:

Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Columbus and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) in person.

