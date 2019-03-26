How long do Knox College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 14 tour videos for Knox College, so you can expect to spend between 42 to 70 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Knox College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Knox College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Knox College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Knox College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Galesburg, IL so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Knox College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Galesburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Knox College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Knox College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Knox College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Knox College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Galesburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Knox College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Knox College?

Below is a list of every Knox College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Knox College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Knox College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Knox College students!

What is city Galesburg, IL like?

Galesburg is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Knox College.

Who are the tour guides for Knox College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Knox College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Knox College tours:

Knox College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Knox College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Galesburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Knox College in person.

